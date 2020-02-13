A man who went to pick up his daughter from a friend’s house in Eight Mile Wednesday was reportedly struck in the back of his head with an assault rifle by the father of another girl.



According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified victim went to the home of one of his daughter’s friends on Spice Pond Road after he was unable to reach her by phone Wednesday morning. His daughter had apparently stayed with that friend the night before.



However, police say the man arrived at the residence to find the front door open and several children running around outside unsupervised. The adults were allegedly asleep and were awaked up after the victim “yelled” at them, police say.





That’s when 23-year-old Ronald Graham III allegedly jumped out of bed, grabbed a bat and attempted to hit the victim.

As he tried to leave with his daughter, the victim told police Graham grabbed an assault rifle and physically struck him in the back of the head with it.



Graham is said to have followed the victim to a nearby gas station, but then left after he learned MCSO deputies had been contacted. Officers eventually spotted Graham’s vehicle on Miller Branch Road, but as they tried to stop him, he bailed and ran into a wooded area on foot.



With assistance from a K-9 unit, MCSO deputies were able to find Graham hiding beneath a house. After he was detained, deputies learned Graham had several outstanding warrants locally for crimes that included breaking and entering, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree escape.



Public records indicate Graham is now facing additional charges of third-degree assault and criminal mischief. He was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail around 5 p.m., Feb. 12.

Jail records show Graham has a lengthy criminal history that includes previous arrests for domestic violence, possession of an altered firearm and promoting prison contraband.



Police say the injuries to the victim of yesterday’s alleged assault were not life-threatening.

