Band: Spearman Brewers

Date: Friday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Big Beach Brewing Co., 300 E. 24th Ave. (Gulf Shores), bigbeachbrewing.com

Tickets: Free

Before the COVID-19 lockdown, Pensacola’s Spearman Brewers was becoming a regular visitor to the area. Luckily, frontman D. Scott Riggs kept the band’s sound in the public’s ears through regular livestream performances on social media.

With live music still in a bizarre state of affairs, Spearman Brewers is finally returning to their regular haunts in the area, including Big Beach Brewing Company. The band’s raucous set at this local craft brewery will be the perfect complement to that first post-work cold brew of the weekend.

Taking its name from a classic Pensacola brewery, Spearman Brewers’ original tunes are a flashback to the raw country blues and jazz of the early 20th Century. The group conjures the ancient spirits of archaic blues acts such as Memphis Jug Band and Cannon’s Jug Stompers.

With a dobro and upright bass combo, Spearman Brewers maintains a high-energy performance that resonates with old-school blues jangle and pop. In addition to historic blues standards, Spearman Brewers maintains a three-album catalog filled with great original tunes. Those wanting to have a rowdy start to the weekend should join them as they charm the crowd at Big Beach Brewing.