The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Marine Resources Division announced a new 35-day red snapper season for private anglers, beginning May 22.

The season will consist of four day weekends, according to a statement from the ADCNR and those are defined as any time between 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday. The season will end on Sunday, July 19.

The season dates only apply to anglers fishing from recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. Anglers fishing from federally-permitted for-hire vessels have their own season that will be announced at a later date by NOAA Fisheries.

Advertisements

Alabama’s 2020 private angler red snapper season is based on a federal quota of 1,122,662 pounds. The season dates may be adjusted based on harvest.

“We have added Mondays to our traditional weekend season in response to many requests from anglers who wanted more weekday access,” ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said in a statement. “I am also pleased that the season will begin with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The passage of the Regional Management Amendment by the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council, Amendment 50, earlier this year gives Alabama the ability to manage the red snapper season for the maximum benefit and access for our anglers. I am looking forward to a great season.”

The daily bag limit is two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length. Possession of red snapper in state waters while the Alabama season is closed is prohibited. Anglers fishing under another state’s season must abide by that state’s rules and land fish in that state. Individuals on vessels with red snapper may not transit Alabama state waters while the Alabama season is closed.