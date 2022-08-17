Fairhope’s Haymes Snedeker is one of seven golfers from the state of Alabama who qualified to play in this week’s U.S. Amateur. Snedeker, the older brother of PGA Tour pro Brandt Snedeker, is among the 312 golfers to earn a spot in the prestigious USGA event. A total of 7,749 entries were accepted for this year’s tournament in qualifying events across the country. The tournament began Monday with the first 18 holes of stroke play that continued on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the field will be cut to the top 64 players based on stroke play to begin match play that will continue through the weekend to determine the champion. The tournament is being played at Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club in Paramus, N.J. Snedeker is a former winner on the “Big Break” series on the Golf Channel. He is also a member of the Lite Scratch Tour, which features competition for top amateur players in the local area. The other players from Alabama who qualified for the tournament include Thomas Ponder of Dothan, Ford Clegg of Birmingham, Will Patrick of Oneonta, Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Nick Dunlap of Huntsville and Harrison Davis of Fort Payne.

Wright qualifies for Sr. Am

Fairhope’s John Wright has qualified for the U.S. Senior Amateur that will take place Aug. 27 through Sept. 1 at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass. The USGA event, like the U.S. Amateur, features qualifying events across the country. Wright won the recent qualifying event at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear. Wright shot a 2-under-par round of 70 to gain the only qualifying spot from the Lakewood event, which took place on its Dogwood Course. Mike Riley of Panama City, Fla., is the first alternate, with Chris Lemley of Decatur the second alternate. Other area players who participated in the Lakewood qualifier included Scott McDade of Fairhope, Richard Jeffers of Mobile and Mark Miller of Mobile.