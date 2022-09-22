Photo | Courtesy of the AGA

Haymes Snedeker turned in a final round 6-under-par 66 Sunday on the Dogwood Course at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear to win the 34th annual Alabama State Mid-Amateur Championship. The tournament is conducted by the Alabama Golf Association (AGA).

Snedeker, playing on his home course, turned in a three-day, 54-hole total of 10-under 206, giving him a one-stroke victory over Hunter Hawkins of Fort Payne. Wil Clowdus of Auburn placed fifth with an overall score of 210.

“I’ve never won a state championship, so this is probably the biggest win I’ve ever had,” Snedeker told the AGA. “It’s been very special to win this tournament, especially at Lakewood where I play with all these guys. It means the world to me.”

Shooting an opening round 2-under 70 and following with another round of 70 in the second round, Snedeker used his strong play on Sunday to move past others to the top of the leaderboard. Hawkins shot a final round 70 to finish at 207. Mobile’s Conner Elder tied with Red Bay’s Austin Sparks with equal scores of 208, but Sparks took third place via a scorecard playoff.

Snedeker, 46, recently qualified for this year’s U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. He has also played in other United States Golf Association (USGA) events in the past, including the 2013 U.S. Mid-Amateur tournament in 2013, the last USGA appearance by him before qualifying for this year’s U.S. Amateur.

In 2008 Snedeker partnered with another former Ole Miss golfer, Bernadette Luse, to win the Golf Channel’s “Big Break Michigan” competition. Among the prizes Snedeker collected for the win was a spot in the PGA Tour’s Children’s Miracle Network tournament where he was in the same playing group as his younger brother, Brandt Snedeker, a multiple winner on the PGA Tour.

He was an All-SEC golfer at Ole Miss in his senior season of 1999. Snedeker was also a four-time Academic All-America selection. He reached the round of 16 of the 2002 U.S. Amateur Public Links tournament, while also qualifying for the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Mid-Am that same year.

Other golfers from the Lagniappe coverage area qualified for all three rounds of play at the Alabama State Mid-Amateur. Fairhope’s John Wright tied for 11th, while Mobile’s Michael Johnson tied for 14th, Fairhope’s John Luke Tyner tied for 16th and Elberta’s Logan Rawson tied for 18th.

Other local golfers who made the cut include Fairhope’s Robert Nelson (T21), Point Clear’s Brinson Holder (T27), Grand Bay’s Braxton Gillespie (T32), Spanish Fort’s Danny Spybey (T43), Fairhope’s Patrick Doggett (T46), Fairhope’s Brett Greene (T49), Mobile’s Austin Hynson (T49) and Fairhope’s Rod Kinsey (60). Mobile’s Forrest Crabtree qualified for all three rounds but withdrew after the second round.

Shelton finishes in Top 25

Robby Shelton, the former St. Paul’s and University of Alabama standout, made his return to the PGA Tour last week at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., finishing tied for 21st in the first tournament of the Tour’s 2022-23 season. Shelton earned his PGA Tour playing card after a strong 2022 season on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished second overall in points standings that placed him in “The 25,” a group of 25 players to earn PGA Tour status. Shelton opened with a round of 67, followed by rounds of 70 and 74 before he closed with a 69 and a 72-hole total of 8-under.