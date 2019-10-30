While the owners of Griffith’s Shell on Government Street in the historic Oakleigh Garden District are awaiting City Council action to rezone part of the property at their 61-year-old business, an attorney representing neighbors claims in a letter that agreements made to allow rezoning are not being followed.

Despite the letter, representatives of the service station say most neighbors and Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie, who represents the area, support the rezoning request for the landmark business. Councilors will ultimately have the final vote on the application, although the move has already been approved by the Planning Commission.

John Lawler, an attorney representing residents of the Old Dauphin Way Historic District, complained in a letter to Manzie that owners of the service station have refused to live up to their end of the deal worked out between the sides, possibly making the prospect of rezoning a lot on the property more difficult.

Advertisements

Despite agreeing to move a fleet of Budget trucks from a piece of property currently zoned residential to another location, Lawler wrote in the letter, the Griffiths have not done so. The Griffiths, however, say they have.

Lawler claims that in a meeting with Manzie, the Griffiths agreed to move the trucks to another location and only service them one at a time because storage and service of a fleet of trucks requires a heavier business zoning than the service station has.

However, Lawler wrote that the Griffiths have not come into compliance.

“By copy of this letter, we demand that Mr. (Bert) Hoffman, or whomever is in charge of enforcement, take legal action to bring Griffith into compliance with the city’s zoning ordinance,” Lawler wrote in the letter to Manzie. “The character of the historic homes that surround Griffith’s service station, which have been preserved now for well over 100 years, deserve the protection afforded by the city’s zoning ordinance from Griffith’s operation.”

More specifically, Lawler said he still sees trucks parked on the residential portion of Griffith’s property, adjacent to the service station. Hunt Griffith, son of co-owner Preston Griffith, said the trucks are now only parked there when they’ve been rented and are awaiting pick up. Griffith also said he and his father never agreed to only service one truck at a time, adding that the service station has maintained fleets of vehicles for various customers for years.

Griffith said the family wants to be good neighbors, but is uneasy about agreeing to service the trucks one at a time without the neighbors giving up some of their demands.

“We’ve been good neighbors for 61 years,” he said. “We want to continue to be good neighbors. We’ve met them 95 percent of the way. This would be 99 percent.”

Lawler said the agreement was supposed to keep all the trucks off of property zoned residential regardless of whether they were being serviced or picked up. Griffith said efforts to paint them as the bad guys in this situation are inaccurate.

“We’re not the bullies,” Griffith said. “We’re being bullied.”

Lawler has also claimed the station’s business license wouldn’t allow them to operate the truck rental service from the station’s property, however Griffith said they have no intention of continuing to run the truck rental business from the service station location at all and have taken steps to relocate it.

In comments made near the end of October, Manzie said he supported the Griffiths’ efforts and is hopeful a compromise can be struck between the station owners and neighbors.

“We want them to have the ability to thrive and flourish in that location,” he said of Griffith’s Shell. “Government Street is also a major business corridor. We need to find a balance.”

The vast majority of the property, about 80 percent, is already zoned commercial, Griffith said. The rezoning request would only apply to the remaining property. Griffith said the family is looking to rezone the property it’s not using for the service station to clean up the split zoning should they ever decide to sell the business or part of the property. Griffith said the family is willing to work with the neighborhood and has even agreed to voluntary use restrictions if that helps move the rezoning forward.

“We’re not allowed to have split zoning,” he said. “We want to subdivide it with all the restrictions and let the market decide.”

Currently, the family has no plans for the property, he said.

Griffith said despite the neighbors fighting the proposed rezoning, the station — locally known as “The Society Shell” for the tendency of customers to gather and talk — has a “ton of support.”

The Planning Commission approved the rezoning of the property in July, according to a letter of decision, but the Mobile City Council has the final say on rezoning. The approval from the Planning Commission was contingent upon a list of voluntary use restrictions, among other things. The application has not yet been forwarded to the council, as planning staff is awaiting that list.