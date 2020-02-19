Trish Slack, owner of the Cart Dr. in Theodore, benefitted for years from the flood of unregistered golf carts allowed to roam downtown Mobile’s streets during Mardi Gras festivities. This year, though, a crackdown on such carts has hurt her business, she said.

“Mardi Gras is a big chunk of my rental business,” Slack said. “All of my customers with scheduled rentals have cancelled.”

The Mobile Police Department (MPD) began what Public Safety Director James Barber called “soft enforcement” on the unregistered carts. Golf carts driven without a tag, vehicle identification number, registration, windshields or seat belts aren’t considered street legal and are therefore banned by state law. However, Mobile has historically allowed them to be driven during Mardi Gras events downtown.

Barber told members of the Mobile City Council at a pre-conference meeting Feb. 11 that MPD has recently received a number of complaints about the carts. In addition to getting in the way of pedestrian and other vehicle traffic, cart drivers have been known to park right up against parade barricades, preventing other revelers from sought-after spots on the parade route.

“Soft enforcement,” Barber said, means officers will not be writing tickets, but will give verbal warnings to drivers who receive complaints. The enforcement will not apply to drivers whose carts are street legal.

Slack, who has owned Cart Dr. for seven years, told Lagniappe she could see a crackdown coming as golf carts in the downtown area became more and more popular. This year, sales of golf carts exploded, she said.

“This year I could tell the vibe,” she said. “There was a big surge in people buying carts for use in Oakleigh and downtown. It was going to get more exposure and I knew the mayor was eventually going to say something.”

It is the proliferation of the vehicles that grabbed the attention of city officials, Barber said. The point of the enforcement is to “tamp down” the use of the unregulated carts. The city wants to “get the word out” about unregistered carts. It was too late to start full enforcement, he said.

“It’s hard to say it’s OK to drive them on the street when it’s illegal,” Barber said. “We rolled it out as a way to mitigate a number of issues with them.”

Slack said she wished the city had put out a warning before attempting any type of enforcement. With a proper warning, she said, she might’ve been able to fix the problem before all of her rental customers cancelled. As for problems with carts parking next to the barricades, Slack said those spaces have always been first come, first served and that shouldn’t change just because a golf cart is sitting there.

“It’s not like they’re abusing it,” Slack said. “The majority of people back them up and sit there. It’s for families with a mom or dad who can’t walk and can’t push a wheelchair through the crowd.”

Councilman John Williams, who represents parts of Theodore, said Slack initially told him about the enforcement.

“We need to let the good times roll,” Williams said. “As [Barber] said, as long as they’re not impeding traffic then let’s let them go. I’d rather people try to get around in a golf cart … than trying to do so in a car.”

In other public safety news impacting Carnival festivities, Barber confirmed the city is now effectively banning the throwing of large cardboard boxes from floats.

“The corners could hurt people,” he said. “Keep them on the float.”

The smaller boxes, like those that hold MoonPies, are still permitted to be thrown.