The softball postseason has arrived for teams in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. With games as early as this weekend, teams in all six classifications begin their quest for state championships with double-elimination area tournaments across the state.

In the Lagniappe coverage area, there are a number of area tournaments slated to be played over the next few days. Teams advance from area tournaments to regional tournaments in Gulf Shores, Montgomery, Florence and Tuscaloosa (May 12-15), with those winners advancing to the state tournament May 18-22 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

Here is a look at the area tournament schedule involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area over the coming days:

Class 1A, Area 1 at Daphne Sportsplex: April 30: McIntosh vs. Fruitdale, 9 a.m.; winner vs. Bayshore Christian, 10:30 a.m.; elimination game, noon; title game, 1:30 p.m.; if needed game, 3 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 1 at Orange Beach: May 4: Orange Beach vs. J.U. Blacksher, best-of-three, first game, 4 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 1 at Mobile Christian: May 4: Chickasaw vs. Cottage Hill Christian, noon; winner bestvs. Mobile Christian, 2 p.m.; elimination game, 4 p.m.; title game, 6 p.m., if needed game, 8 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 1 at W.S. Neal: May 3: W.S. Neal vs. Williamson, 5 p.m.; Escambia County vs. St. Michael, 6:30 p.m.; losing teams, 8 p.m. May 4: Winning teams (Games 1&2), 4 p.m., elimination game, 5:30 p.m.; title game, 6 p.m.; if needed game, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 1 at Lillian Recreational Park: May 3: Elberta vs. LeFlore, best-of-three series, first game, 5 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 2 at Satsuma: May 3: UMS-Wright vs. Faith Academy, 3 p.m.; Satsuma vs. St. Paul’s, 5 p.m.; winning teams, 7 p.m. May 4: Losing teams (Games 1&2), 2 p.m.; elimination game, 4 p.m.; title game, 6 p.m.; if needed game, 8 p.m.

Class 6A, Area 1 at Saraland: May 3: Saraland vs. Blount, 3 p.m.; Citronelle vs. McGill-Toolen, 4:30 p.m.; losing teams, 6 p.m. May 4: Winning teams (Games 1&2), 3 p.m.; elimination game, 4:30 p.m.; title game, 6 p.m.; if needed game, 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A, Area 2 at Spanish Fort: May 4: Spanish Fort vs. Gulf Shores, 2 p.m.; Robertsdale vs. Baldwin County, 4:30 p.m.; losing teams, 7 p.m. May 5: Winning teams (Games 1&2), 1 p.m.; elimination game, 3:15 p.m.; title game, 5:30 p.m.; if needed game, 7:45 p.m.

Class 7A, Area 1 at Alma Bryant (Grand Bay): May 5: Mary G. Montgomery vs. Davidson, noon; Baker vs. Theodore, 2:30 p.m.; winner of Game 1 vs. Alma Bryant, 5 p.m.; losing teams (Games 1&2), 7:30 p.m. May 6: Winning teams (Games 1&2), noon; elimination games ,2:30 and 5 p.m.; title game, 7:30 p.m.; if needed game, 9 p.m.

Class 7A, Area 2 at Fairhope: May 3: Daphne vs. Foley, 3 p.m.; Fairhope vs. Murphy, 4:45 p.m.; losing teams, 6:15 p.m. May 4: Winning teams (Games 1&2), 3 p.m.; elimination game, 4:45 p.m.; title game, 6:15 p.m. May 5: If needed game, 5 p.m.