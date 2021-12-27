Mobilians could be facing a soggy Moonpie Over Mobile, perhaps an appropriate way to end one of the rainiest years on record.

With rain forecasted for the rest of the year, 2021 is within three-and-a-half inches of breaking 72 years of rainfall records beginning in 1948.

According to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) data from the Mobile Regional Airport, there have been 82.83 inches of rain this year as of Monday, Dec. 27. Putting it within arm’s reach of the record set in 1975 of 86.58. The average annual rainfall for Mobile is 66.17 inches and the lowest recorded annual precipitation was recorded in 1945 with 42.35 inches.

The NWS forecast shows rain possible Tuesday afternoon and escalating to possible thunderstorms Tuesday night. Those storms are projected to continue through the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Through November, there were 78.28 inches of rain recorded for the area, requiring 8.3 more inches of rain in December to pass the all-time record threshold. With the help of consistent showers near the beginning of the month, December 2021 has recorded an additional 4.65 inches of rain, meaning the upcoming showers will need to produce at least 3.65 inches to surpass 1975’s rainfall. The average Mobile December experiences 5.44 inches of precipitation.

An interesting aspect of this year’s potential record is there have been no single-month records broken in 2021, meaning rainfall this year has been spread out consistently each month. However, there have been some accentuating events that led to three months this year seeing more than 10 inches of rain — 14.22 inches in June, 13.17 inches in August and 12.71 inches in April.

Bill Williams, PhD, of the University of South Alabama’s Coastal Weather Research Center, said in a previous interview that these three months were each backed by distinct weather events.

“The first occurred in April when three cold fronts produced a rainfall total of more than 9 inches,” Williams said. “These three fronts were supported by a strong jet stream that provided the lift for heavy thunderstorms activity.”

In June, Alabama’s coast was subject to Tropical Storm Claudette, which resulted in 4 inches of rain. A moisture surge following that system resulted in an additional 5 inches of rain.

Hurricane Ida in August was another significant factor; Williams notes a total rainfall of more than 9 inches fell in a three-day period.

The last heavy rain event came in September when over 3 inches of rain fell from Tropical Storm Nicholas. September’s total rainfall was just 7.88 inches.

“These four events produced more than 30 inches of rain,” Williams said. “Without these rain events, the total rainfall at this time would have been below normal.”