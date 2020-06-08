At the request of the city of Mobile, most of those arrested last week for causing “civil disorder” connected to protests of African Americans killed by police nationwide were prevented from signing their own bonds.



As Lagniappe has reported, the Mobile Police Department arrested at least 13 people on Sunday, June 1, following protests spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis the week before.

Many of the arrests during those initial protests were for misdemeanor offenses often associated with protests broken up by the police, including charges for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and failure to obey an officer. Some of the other charges were more serious including attempted burglary, discharging a firearm within city limits, carrying a pistol without a permit and reckless endangerment.



The vast majority of those arrests occurred overnight after a group of a few hundred demonstrators on Airport Boulevard was dispersed by police. That gathering followed earlier peaceful demonstrations in the downtown area, which ended, for the most part, without any serious incidents.

However, as things began to escalate Sunday evening on Airport Boulevard, Public Safety Director James Barber requested the Mobile County Jail hold any inmates brought in for “civil disorder” without bond — meaning they wouldn’t be able to sign out under their own recognizance or post a preset cash bond.

Instead, many had to appear before a judge in order to receive any kind of pretrial bond.



Speaking to Lagniappe, Barber said he wanted to avoid a scenario where someone causing problems at a protest could be arrested, post a bond and then return to cause more problems for police officers — a scenario seen with more organized groups of protesters in larger cities.



Another concern for police is the kind of offenses allowing arrested persons to sign their own bond and leave jail has been expanded in recent months through agreements with local courts. It was done to help Metro Jail reduce its population in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the facility.



“Because of the COVID-19 crisis, if you break out a police car window, [the jail] would let you sign your own bond and wouldn’t incarcerate you. I don’t want people back out breaking more glass and causing more chaos,” Barber said. “This was a way for me to get them out of the way if they moved from peaceful protesting to willful destruction of property and resisting arrest.”



Even though Barber’s decision caused some of the people arrested for “civil disorder” to sit in jail a while longer, Barber said police, court and jail officials still followed the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure requiring anyone charged with crime to post a bond or appear before a judge for a bond hearing within 72 hours of their arrest.



When asked how this “no bond” requirement was applied, Barber said it was specifically used for those who were arrested in connection to protests and demonstrations — including people he said attempted to derail those otherwise peaceful events.

He said those with similar charges not connected to those events were allowed to sign their own bonds last week.



“This was for arrests that are the direct result of civil disorder during what was a peaceful demonstration but then wasn’t any longer. A judge can set specific conditions of release, like not going to certain areas,” Barber said. “If you just threw something or got disorderly and were arrested, it wouldn’t be applied to you.”



Despite the “no bond” request from the city, jail records indicate some of the persons arrested for “civil disorder” after the events last Sunday were released within a few hours. Others were held until they could have a bond hearing in Mobile Municipal Court the next day.

Because Mobile County courts were closed June 1 in observance of Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ birthday, one defendant facing state charges for third-degree burglary was held for two days before she could appear for a bond hearing.



As of Saturday, June 6, everyone arrested in connection to any of these “civil disorder” incidents had been released from Metro Jail with the exception of one man who a spokesperson said is still in custody because he was out on bond for a previous charge when he was arrested last week.



A group of supporters also raised more than $6,000 last week to cover the bail and legal expenses of those who were arrested. One noteworthy contribution came from Chikesia Clemons, whose arrest at a local Waffle House in 2018 made national news and led to claims of police brutality and racial profiling.

Mitchell Bond: Desecrating a venerated object. Tia Pugh: Criminal mischief, inciting a riot Patricia Whisenton: Disorderly conduct Christopher Allen Reams: Failure to obey an officer Devon Johnson: Disorderly conduct Donnie Ray Smith: Criminal mischief Ervin Darnell Dubose: Failure to obey, reckless endangerment Kelton Presley: Disorderly Conduct Vernada Rocker: Disorderly Conduct Sean Levon Nelson Jr.: Reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, no pistol permit, discharging firearm Raymond Nobles: Reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, no pistol permit, discharging firearm Tremaine Kyles: Reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, no pistol permit, discharging firearm Ashli Stafford: Burglary (3rd) William Baucom: Hindering prosecution.

Though there were at least four similar events throughout the week, the protests May 31 have been the largest in the Mobile area by far. It doesn’t appear subsequent protests have led to arrests but there have been other people connected to the same “civil disorder” motivation, and they were initially held without bond as well.



For instance, two days after the protest, 20-year-old Mitchell Bond was arrested for vandalizing the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue in downtown Mobile with anti-police and anti-Confederacy sentiments.



He was held in Metro from Tuesday, June 2 until he posted bond on Friday, June 5, according to available jail records. Though his alleged crime wasn’t connected to a large protest or demonstration, Barber said police had “intelligence” on Bond’s “affiliations with protestors” and other associates.



“These are all things we take into consideration. A regular burglar is one thing but a looter is something very different,” Barber said. “This is something we set up through the courts, and keep in mind, we’re not denying them bond. We’ll go to court, and if the judges think we’re abusing this, they’ll put a stop to it, but so far they seem to be in agreement that we’re using this appropriately.”





Also on Tuesday, 22-year-old Tia Pugh was arrested for criminal mischief and inciting a riot for allegedly busting out the window of a Mobile police cruiser during the May 31 protests. Her fiance, William Baucom, 22, was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution for purportedly helping Pugh avoid police during the 48 hours they were trying to identify and apprehend her.



Like Bond, Pugh and Baucom were also held at Metro Jail without bond even though there weren’t any ongoing protests or demonstrations when they were taken into police custody. All three were also subjected to “perp walks” due to the amount of attention their alleged crimes drew from local media.



Jail records indicate Pugh was allowed to sign her own bond within 24 hours and was released under her own recognizance despite being arrested for “civil disorder” and despite being accused of one of the more high profile crimes seen during the recent demonstrations in Mobile.



For unknown reasons, Baucom was held in jail for four days until he was allowed to sign out under his own recognizance Saturday, June 6. Members of his and Pugh’s family wrote on social media there had been talk of him facing additional charges, but police and jail officials have denied it.



In addition to specific bond requirements for these specific “civil disorder” arrests, most bookings at Metro Jail were delayed last week by lingering computer problems that left corrections officers processing the arrests of hundreds of people with pens and paper.



The jail’s electronic record-keeping system, which went offline last Monday, stayed down for nearly four days — slowing the bookings and releases for inmates and leading to some initial confusion about when several of the people arrested for “civil disobedience” were allowed to bond out.



In a statement last week, MCSO said there had been a lot of misinformation on social media claiming some of the inmates arrested during protests, and particularly those who were African American, had been held even after posting bond. The statement denied those allegations and instead pointed to the agreement with the city and the jail’s computer troubles as to why some weren’t released sooner.



According to MCSO, the outage slowed the process down because many bonding agencies use the jail’s digital records to keep up with who’s incarcerated when they can bond out and who their next of kin is. The problems with the system also caused some inaccuracies within the jail’s records from May 31 to June 4 that made it difficult to determine when bonds were posted until this week.