Seating capacity for Mardi Gras balls in 2021 could be limited to 550, while the Mobile Civic Center’s total arena capacity could be held to 1,600, according to a letter sent to Carnival groups from the centers’ management company.

About a week after Mayor Sandy Stimpson sent a letter to Mardi Gras groups, asking organizers to get creative in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, ASM Global local General Manager Kendall Wall sent a letter to groups outlining changes to the way Carnival festivities will be handled. The letter sent from General Manager Kendall Wall also reached out to groups to include them in finalizing additional plans.

“This letter is an invitation to join us to develop plans for a safe and memorable Mardi Gras 2021,” the letter read. “Your event manager will be reaching out to you in the next few days to coordinate an in-person or virtual meeting for you and your representatives. We know that with your partnership and insight, we can and will find a way to reimagine an event that still honors

your unique traditions.”

In a phone interview with Lagniappe, ASM Global spokeswoman Mary Lee Gay said the company has ideas to help create more occupancy and wants to meet with organizations.

We have thought of a lot of ideas to help create the occupancy. If we could all just get to the table and get these ideas out and execute them. We think there are ways to increase occupancy.

ASM Global will also be reducing the dance floor to 60 feet by 80 feet, according to the letter, and adjusting the conclusion time to 1 a.m. to allow for “complete additional cleaning protocols required for the next day’s event.”

In addition to these changes, the north risers will be eliminated to allow for more seating, and table seating in the hallways will not be allowed.

“The pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges and we know that the upcoming

Mardi Gras season will be unlike any other,” the letter reads. “The situation will require us to think outside the box in order to laissez les bon temps rouler, but I can think of no better group of people to rise to the occasion than our mystic society members. Our team is looking forward to the opportunity to work with you to create a memorable and safe experience for your members and guests.”