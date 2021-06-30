H.L. “Sonny” Callahan, who represented Southwest Alabama in state and federal legislatures for 30 years, died Friday, June 25. He was 88 years old.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on Friday commemorating Callahan.

“Without question, Sonny’s service to Alabama and to America was unrivaled,” Ivey said. “He was one of South Alabama’s most beloved public servants and his legacy of helping others stands out as just one of his many wonderful qualities. Our state and nation have lost a giant of a man.”

Callahan was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1970, where he served until he was elected to the Alabama Senate in 1978.

In 1982, he ran an unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor as a Democrat. Two years later, Callahan switched to the Republican Party and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Alabama’s First Congressional District. He remained in office until 2003, when he decided to not pursue reelection.

Jo Bonner, who ran for Callahan’s House seat after his retirement, said Callahan played a very influential role in his life.

“He was a mentor to many,” Bonner said. “He was larger than life. Everyone loved Sonny, everyone respected him.”

He was easy to respect, Bonner said. Callahan treated everyone the way he wanted to be treated and was the quintessential public servant during his three-decade-long political career.

“When Sonny spoke, people listened,” he said. “They respected his word. They knew his word was golden.”

During his time in the U.S. House of Representatives, Callahan was a member of the Appropriations Committee and was the chair of multiple subcommittees.

“He was just as comfortable talking to the guy mowing the lawn as he was the head of state of another country,” Bonner said. “That was one of his many redeeming qualities — he didn’t let the power he accrued or the influence he had ever impact his desire to help the people from South Alabama, who entrusted him with that responsibility.”

Though Washington, D.C. is polarized today, Bonner said, Callahan was a uniter. He brought people from all walks of life to South Alabama, proud to show off his home.

“He could have a conversation with President [Bill] Clinton just as comfortably as he could with President [Ronald] Reagan,” Bonner said. “And he did.”

Callahan was influential, but also full of humility, Bonner said. He largely avoided the spotlight, but when he had it, he filled the room.

“He was a friend to many and he was loved by all,” Bonner said.

Jerry Carl, who now occupies the seat Callahan once did, also released a statement following news of his death.

“Sonny was a true statesman and I am grateful to have called him a friend and mentor,” Carl said. “For the past several years, Sonny spent countless hours preparing me for holding the office he once held for nearly 20 years, and I will never forget the wisdom he passed on to me. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy of tireless service to our state and our nation will continue for years to come.”