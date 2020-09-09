Band: The Speaking Sparrows

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

Venue: Big Beach Brewing Company, 300 E. 24th Ave. (Gulf Shores), bigbeachbrewing.com

Tickets: Free

Typically, Labor Day Weekend is regarded by beachside locals as “the end of the season.” Even so, the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach area still maintains a healthy population of visitors and daytrippers. Those venturing down to Gulf Shores this weekend should make The Speaking Sparrows at Big Beach Brewing Company a stop while making the rounds.

This quartet is the area’s latest supergroup. The Speaking Sparrows boast singer-songwriters Laurie Anne Armour, Kelley McKee and Gabriel Willis (Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet) alongside fiddle diva Amanda Donald (Fat Man Squeeze, The Krickets).

Advertisements

The Speaking Sparrows pools the extensive talents of each member. Instrumentally, the band conjures a warm, soothing mix of classic country and bluegrass. However, this is just the beginning. While the band has no originals as The Speaking Sparrows, all of the band members pull from their respective catalogs throughout the set. Those familiar with any of the songs performed in the live setting will experience these songs in a new, charming context. The Speaking Sparrows also feature a beautiful vocal collaboration that will make for a peaceful evening in Gulf Shores.