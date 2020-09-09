Band: The Speaking Sparrows
Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
Venue: Big Beach Brewing Company, 300 E. 24th Ave. (Gulf Shores), bigbeachbrewing.com
Tickets: Free
Typically, Labor Day Weekend is regarded by beachside locals as “the end of the season.” Even so, the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach area still maintains a healthy population of visitors and daytrippers. Those venturing down to Gulf Shores this weekend should make The Speaking Sparrows at Big Beach Brewing Company a stop while making the rounds.
This quartet is the area’s latest supergroup. The Speaking Sparrows boast singer-songwriters Laurie Anne Armour, Kelley McKee and Gabriel Willis (Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet) alongside fiddle diva Amanda Donald (Fat Man Squeeze, The Krickets).
The Speaking Sparrows pools the extensive talents of each member. Instrumentally, the band conjures a warm, soothing mix of classic country and bluegrass. However, this is just the beginning. While the band has no originals as The Speaking Sparrows, all of the band members pull from their respective catalogs throughout the set. Those familiar with any of the songs performed in the live setting will experience these songs in a new, charming context. The Speaking Sparrows also feature a beautiful vocal collaboration that will make for a peaceful evening in Gulf Shores.
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).