New information has emerged regarding how three suspects were able to enter Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex with a firearm.

Sources told Lagniappe that the stadium’s video footage shows that after three teenage suspects exited the facility to retrieve a firearm from a vehicle, they passed an off-duty police officer sitting in his cruiser outside the gate and re-entered through the main gates where there was no security personnel to screen them.

The incident runs contrary to Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) security protocols which the system claims call for admission to close during the third quarter of a football game and no one granted re-admission.

The newspaper contacted the Mobile Police Department asking for confirmation of the security footage. A spokesperson for the MPD provided the newspaper with the following statement:

“Ladd-Peebles Stadium and MCPSS are responsible for the security of the stadium. Because access to Ladd is from a public entrance, MPD is responsible for patrolling the roads surrounding the stadium.

“Ladd and MCPSS control the security, meaning they are responsible for hiring security officers and assigning their duties. Some of the security officers that are hired are off-duty MPD officers and some may be from other law enforcement agencies.”

Gunshots interrupted in the fourth quarter of the Vigor-Williamson game on Oct. 15 which was taking place at Ladd-Peebles, sending spectators and players scattering for cover. Five victims were injured in the incident — two remain hospitalized. The suspects have been identified as Jai Scott, 19, of Semmes, and Tibiasz Houston, 17, of Mobile, both of whom have been arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder. A third suspect, Hezekiah Belfon, 19, is believed to be the shooter and remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous. A Troy University football player, Reggie Todd, 24, of Mobile, was arrested in Troy on Tuesday afternoon for hindering law enforcement’s investigation.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright told Lagniappe that the DA’s office has information that the incident was sparked from an altercation between those involved two weeks prior. Wright said that metal detectors had been removed from their posts when the suspects returned to the game.

During a press conference on Monday, Oct. 18, Mobile Police Department Chief Paul Prine was asked about the details of the breakdown in security. He deferred any questions about security protocol to the Mobile Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS).

MCPSS Communications Director Rena Philips told Lagniappe the school system spent $100,000 for metal detectors two years ago. She said the security equipment provided at football games is an “above and beyond” measure to the Ladd’s provided security and the system contracts King Security Service to operate them.

According to Philips, it is standard practice for metal detectors to be removed at some point during the third quarter of a football game. She said that gates are supposed to be closed from that point and that no readmission should be allowed. She deferred to Ladd-Stadium officials as to why readmission was allowed. Philips provided the newspaper with the school board’s contract with the venue, which states that security personnel is at the stadium general manager’s discretion.

The County School System pays $4,500 per game to use the Ladd-Peebles complex as the home stadium for four of its high schools — Murphy, Williamson, Vigo and LeFlore. The school system is not committed to a specific number of games. The contract to use the facility was signed in July.

Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Board Chairwoman Ann Davis told the newspaper that the venue “did everything they were supposed to do.” She pointed to an 18-point security guidance that the MCPSS developed after the 2019 shooting incident which left nine injured during a football game.