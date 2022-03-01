The South Alabama Jaguars 2022 football schedule was released Wednesday by the Sun Belt Conference office. The schedule, which includes starting the season against four non-conference opponents before playing eight consecutive Sum Belt games, includes a pair of soon-to-be league members in Southern Miss and Old Dominion.

The league has three members from Conference USA joining the league — Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion — as well as FCS member James Madison. The addition of the new members in this season’s schedule — the C-USA schools are in a legal battle to join the Sun Belt on July 1 — changes the divisional lineup, including Troy moving from the East Division to the West Division, which will now make the Trojans and South Alabama divisional rivals, adding to the rivalry that already exists.

As for South Alabama’s schedule, the Jaguars will open the season at home at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sept. 3 against Nicholls. They then hit the road for back-to-back games, traveling to Central Michigan on Sept. 10 and to Los Angeles on Sept. 17 to play UCLA in the Rose Bowl. The Jags return home for a Sept. 24 game against Louisiana Tech.

South Alabama begins its Sun Belt schedule of games on Oct. 1 at Louisiana. It has an open date on Oct. 8 before hosting Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 15. Five days later the Jags will host Troy in a Thursday night TV game on Oct. 20, then travel to Arkansas State on Oct. 29.

Four games are set for November. The Jags travel to Georgia Southern on Nov. 5, return home to take on Texas State on Nov. 12, travel up the road to Hattiesburg to take on Southern Miss on Nov. 19 and finish the regular season at home against Old Dominion on Nov. 26.

The Jags posted a 5-7 overall record and 2-6 conference mark last year, which was Kane Wommack’s first season as the program’s head coach. South Alabama returns several players for the 2022 season and has signed nine players thus far from the transfer portal as well as adding other players on the two previous national signing dates. Among the newcomers for the Jags are junior college All-America running back La’Damian Webb, former Toledo quarterback Carter Bradley, former Ole Miss tight end Damarcus Thomas and former Auburn defensive end Daniel Foster-Allen.

South Alabama is set to open spring practice on Friday, March 18, and conclude spring drills with the annual spring game on Saturday, April 16.

Here is South Alabama’s complete 2022 schedule. Kickoff times for the first three games will be announced in early June, with the other kickoff times announced on a 12-day advance throughout the season:

SOUTH ALABAMA SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 vs. Nicholls

Sept. 10 at Central Michigan

Sept. 17 at UCLA

Sept. 24 vs. Louisiana Tech

Oct. 1 at Louisiana

Oct. 15 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Oct. 20 vs. Troy

Oct. 29 at Arkansas State

Nov. 5 at Georgia Southern

Nov. 12 vs. Texas State

Nov. 19 at Southern Miss

Nov. 26 vs. Old Dominion