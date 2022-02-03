In what is becoming more a continuation than a singular event, South Alabama added three players to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday and announced that all nine of the players it has signed from the transfer portal are now enrolled in school.

National Signing Day — the first Wednesday in February every year — has lost some of its luster now that an early signing day in December is in place and players can be signed from the transfer portal at other times. But it still holds some importance and the Jaguars’ football program took advantage of the opportunity Wednesday to sign the highest-ranked player in the program’s history, according to 247Sports rankings.

Biloxi High School defensive end R.L. Moss, who originally committed to Mississippi State and had offers from other Power 5 conference teams, signed with the Jags. He was joined by Fairhope linebacker Blayne Myrick.

Fairhope offensive lineman Lance Lanicek will also be joining the Jags’ football program as a preferred walk-on. He is receiving a full academic scholarship to the school where he will be majoring in medical engineering.

“Once again, it feels like Groundhog Day to some degree, right? We keep having signing day events,” said South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack, on what actually was Groundhog Day. “More and more of them seem to pop up. Again, it’s another piece of the puzzle.

“I’m excited to be able to announce R.J. Moss, who is the highest-rated recruit in program history. It’s really great and exciting to know that we’re moving the dial forward from a talent prospective and size. We’re really looking forward to him joining some of the guys that we’ve already brought (in).

“I think we have that blend, thus far — we’ve probably got another eight to 10 scholarships for May again for some more transfer portals guys — but we’ve got a good blend of high school players and transfer portal players. There’s a lot of talk about the transfer portal right now and there are certainly some things we’ve got to get figures out across the board, but for us it has been a positive influence on our football team.”

The nine transfer portal signees include recent additions S Jalen Jordan (Ole Miss), OL Dontae Lewis (Florida State), ILB James Miller (Indiana), WR Jamar Richardson (Ole Miss) and DL Daniel Foster-Allen (Auburn). They join December signees QB Carter Bailey (Toledo), LB D.K. Bonhomme (Indiana), DL C.J. Person (Indiana) and TE Damarcus Thomas (Ole Miss).

“Thus far the ones who are already here on campus we are really excited to have them and they seem to be a really good fit with our players; they have jumped right in,” Wommack said. “The good thing is the majority of them are experienced players who have started at other programs. You think of Jalen Jordan and Jamar Richardson, who started at Ole Miss, and Dontae Lucas has started at Florida State. Then you’ve got young guys like Daniel Foster-Allen who is a Mobile 5 guy — at least five guys from the Mobile area — that we’re bringing back from Mobile-Baldwin counties who hasn’t gotten to play but he’s developmental and he’s got four years left to play. The nice thing about a young transfer portal guy is they are going to be here.

“It’s exciting because you see the pieces of the puzzle in both long term in some of these younger players and yet at the same time the immediate potential of some of these transfer players as well. As I’ve said the last three signing days that we’ve already had so far this year, the work is not done. “

Moss was informed by Mississippi State recently it would not have a scholarship available for him. Wommack said the coaching staff had him on campus and Moss developed a good relationship with the coaches which led him to pick South Alabama over all the other suitors for his talents.

“We had him at 6-3, 242 pounds that can run vertically like he does.” Wommack said. “He is just a big athlete. You look at that and he plays with such a high motor. He’s physical at the point of attack and you see that body type and athleticism — long frames that can run are very valuable to football programs.

“You look at R.J.’s offer list and it’s substantial. We were battling Power 5 programs for him. … He felt in uncertain times here at the end … for him to be able to say I trust you guys and the opportunity that you are providing … is big.”

In his final two prep seasons, Moss collected 87 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and five sacks. Myrick, 6-3, 215, had 59 tackles last season, including four tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and three pass breakups.