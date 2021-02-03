Head coach Kane Wommack added three players, two of them offensive linemen, to his 2021 signing class on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The Jaguars, in need of offensive line help, signed South Jones, Miss., High School’s Reid Gavin (6-foot-4, 310 pounds), and Adrein Strickland (6-6, 330) of Mosley, Fla., on Wednesday. They join defensive lineman Lamondre Brooks of Huffman High School, who will likely play outside linebacker or defensive end for the Jags, according to Wommack.

The signing of Gavin and Strickland adds depth to the offensive line. The duo joins Antwan Lewis (Louisiana Tech transfer), who was signed in December and has already enrolled at South Alabama, allowing him to go through spring drills.

Safety Caden Bridges committed to sign with the Jags, but he received late SEC offers and signed with Auburn on Wednesday. Another defensive back who was considering South Alabama, Juwon Gaston, also chose Auburn on Wednesday.

Wommack also noted Wednesday the Jaguars have set a date of March 20 “in pencil” as the tentative start date for spring drills. He said he wanted the team to have about eight weeks of strength and conditioning training before beginning spring drills. The spring game is also tentatively set for April 17.

Along with Wednesday’s three signees, South Alabama also signed former South Alabama and Utah quarterback Jake Bentley in December, as well as Lewis, linebacker Chris Rias, long snapper Travis Drosos, defensive end Edward Smith, linebacker Trey Kiser, defensive back-kick returner Jason Brooks (from Mobile Christian), defensive tackle Cole Daniels, tight end Lincoln Sefcik and wide receiver Jay’juan Townsend.

The Jags have a couple of other spots available within this signing class and Wommack admitted he and his staff may take a look at those in the transfer portal as possible signees. He also noted he wants to sign around five players from the local area each signing class to maintain a connection between the program and the Mobile area community, as well as taking advantage of the talent available here.