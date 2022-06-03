The University of South Alabama’s medical school will be renamed the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine, paying homage to its founder and long-time president.

The USA Board of Directors unanimously approved adding Whiddon’s name to the college ahead of a multi-million dollar expansion and renovation of its current facility. USA Board Chairman Jimmy Shumock and USA President Jo Bonner presented letters of commendation to the foundation and members of Whiddon’s family during the June 3 meeting.

Whiddon served as president for 35 years after the college was founded in 1963. He retired in 1998 and later died in 2002. His son, John T. Whiddon, is a member of the USA Foundation’s Board of Directors and was present to receive the commendation on behalf of his father.

“This means the world to my family,” John Whiddon said. “The whole time I remember him, he was here, at South Alabama. I know he’d be smiling right now.

USA’s College of Medicine project has received critical funding of $140 million over the past several months, including a $30 million gift from the USA Foundation, a $50 million earmark from Gov. Kay Ivey, and a $60 million appropriation from Sen. Richard Shelby.

John Marymont, vice president for medical affairs and dean of the USA College of Medicine, told Lagniappe USA has been working on plans for an expanded, state-of-the-art education and research facility for more than a year. The original college of medicine building opened in 1974.

Preliminary plans have the new facility at around 200,000-square-feet and one of the largest buildings on campus. The total costs of the project are still being evaluated. The university hopes to break ground on the new building next year. Several locations are being considered, but it will be on campus.

“We knew we needed a new medical school. Planning takes time. We’ve engaged the best architects in the country,” Marymont said. “With appropriations of $140 million, this will be a reality and nothing but greatness for the city, county and state.”

Once completed the expanded college is expected to initially grow its medical graduate classes by 20 per year, Marymont said. The college is currently graduating 80 students annually.

According to USA, recent studies demonstrate that the College of Medicine is in the 71st percentile of all allopathic medical schools whose alumni practice in-state. Alumni are in the 88th percentile who practice in primary care disciplines, 77th percentile who practice in rural areas and in the 96th percentile who practice in underserved areas. The USA College of Medicine is in the 71st percentile of medical schools in terms of Black or African American graduates.