South Alabama athletic department officials on Wednesday released a statement regarding the health and COVID-19 protocols that will be in place Saturday for the Jaguars’ season-opening football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Southern Miss. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

As announced previously, South Alabama is allowing full attendance at its home games this season.

Working in conjunction with University of South Alabama Health medical experts, department officials announced guidelines for fans attending all games this season. Included in the guidelines:

Tailgating will be allowed throughout the campus on game days.

Once inside the stadium gates individuals in outside seating areas will be encouraged — but not required — to wear facemasks. Facemasks will be required for those located in public indoor areas unless eating or drinking.

Jag fans who are symptomatic or are awaiting the results of a pending COVID-19 test are requested not to come to the game and instead view the available broadcast on ESPN+.

“We are excited to welcome people to Hancock Whitney Stadium for a full day of traditional college football,” South Alabama Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann told Lagniappe. “We do ask that people be considerate of others and be aware of our surroundings, but at the same time we want them to enjoy this great evening of football against Southern Miss.”

Erdmann said Saturday’s game will feel more like the true opening of the Jaguars’ on-campus stadium, where they played their home games last season, though attendance was limited to 25 percent capacity due to COVID-19 protocols.

“I think equal to no capacity limitations is the ability of people to be outside and tailgating and be with family and friends. That is all part of that typical experience that people have come to know and love,” Erdmann said. “That’s where traditions begin and are solidified; that leads you into the stadium and that leads you out of the stadium. It’s a very exciting time.”

Erdmann said tickets sales for the game have been “brisk” and Southern Miss, a short drive away, is expected to have several of its fans in attendance for the game.

“We are hoping for high student attendance and we know Southern Miss will bring a good number of people so we think the energy level inside Hancock Whitney Stadium is going to be very high and it’s going to be electric.”