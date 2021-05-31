After winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in dominating fashion, including a 10-4 victory over Georgia Southern in the championship game on Sunday, the South Alabama Jaguars are headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday, the Jags discovered they are the No. 3 seed in the four-team Gainesville Regional that will include No. 15 overall seed Florida, the host team and top seed in the regional, as well as No. 2 seed Miami and No. 4 seed South Florida. The No. 3-seeded Jags will open play Friday at 4 p,m. against Miami in a matchup of programs with strong baseball traditions. Florida faces South Florida in the day’s first game at 11 a.m.

South Alabama carries a record of 33-20 into the Friday’s game, while Florida is 38-20, South Florida 28-27 and Miami 32-19.

“It feels great,” head coach Mark Calvi, the Sun Belt Coach of the Year, said of his team’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament following Monday’s NCAA selection show revealing the team’s destination. “Ultimately here at this program, in terms of baseball success, we talk about winning the league and then getting into the postseason and making a run. That’s our goal every year and so far mission accomplished as far as our (first) two goals. Now our goal is set on winning the regional.”

This is the first season since 2001 South Alabama has won both the Sun Belt Conference regular season and the conference tournament, and it’s the first time since 2017 the Jags have won the league’s tournament crown.

“We’re excited about (heading to Gainesville),’ Calvi said. “This time of year everybody is playing their best baseball. The teams that win, sometimes there are some heroes and some unlikely heroes, guys that do things that maybe they haven’t done all year. And that will be the case this year with whoever makes it through.

“But we’re excited. We’re excited to play Miami, we’re excited to go to Gainesville, which has a brand new park, one of the nicest parks in the country, and we’re excited about it.’’

Calvi said he likes the way his team is playing right now, especially how it played in the league tournament.

“In the postseason, it’s all about playing your best baseball at the end of the year,” he said. “We’ve had some ups and downs but this group is as tough as any group I’ve ever had mentally. We lost some games, but we knew we could be better. There were some little things that either we weren’t doing right or things just weren’t happening.

“There have been times we’ve had seven or eight hits but we’ve lined out nine times. We’ve had games where we’ve left the bases loaded, where we should have had 10 runs or more and we had three. We’ve had to deal with some of that but our guys stayed the course and they kept playing hard and it’s all about playing your best baseball at the end. I’ve seen teams win 40 games but hit a cold streak and they can’t get out of it. Our guys have been fighting all year and now they are in that spot where things are clicking and they’re playing their best and that’s where you want to be.”

In the Sun Belt Conference tournament, which it was believed the Jags had to win to get in the NCAA Tournament as there Sun Belt placed only one team in the NCAA Tournament — the tournament winner which received the league’s automatic berth — South Alabama defeated Coastal Carolina 14-7, Little Rock 6-1, Texas-Arlington 5-4 and Georgia Southern 10-4. Georgia Southern jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, but the Jags tied the game 3-3- on Richard Sorrenti’s three-run home run and South Alabama took over from there, aided by pitcher Miles Smith who pitched 7.2 innings of relief and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.