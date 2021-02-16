University of South Alabama baseball head coach Mark Calvi discussed his desire to open the upcoming season with a home series with Lagniappe last weekend. His efforts at the time were not successful and the Jaguars were set to open the season at Southeastern Louisiana this weekend in a three-team, round-robin event against Mississippi Valley State and SE Louisiana.

On Tuesday, four days prior to that event, Calvi’s wish came true; the Jags announced they will open the season at home beginning Friday in a three-game series against Southeast Missouri in at Stanky Field. The series will kick off with Game 1 on Friday at 3 p.m., followed by Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. First pitch for the series finale is set for 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Jags have dropped out of the SE Louisiana event.

The story in this week’s Lagniappe, available Wednesday, on South Alabama’s schedule and Calvi’s search for a home series to begin the season will not reflect the change in the schedule as the change took place after the paper’s deadline.

All three games will be broadcast live on Sports Talk 99.5 FM in Mobile, and also available through the iHeart radio app. Sunday’s game will be streamed live and available through ESPN+. Live stats for every Jaguar baseball game are available through the multimedia section of USAJaguars.com.

2021 baseball season ticket holders will be sent mobile tickets for this weekend’s series from tickets@southalabama.edu by the end of the day on Wed., Feb. 17. Download instructions for those who need assistance with mobile delivery via smartphone will be available.

Single-game general admission tickets will go on sale through USAJaguars.com/tickets/baseball on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until sold out. Tickets are $7 each and Stanky Field will operate under a maximum capacity of 25 percent for social distancing for the 2021 season.