South Alabama has been selected as the team to beat in this year’s Sun Belt Conference baseball race. The Jaguars were tagged was the top team in a vote of the league’s coaches, which was released Wednesday. The Jags won the regular season title and the conference tournament championship last season.

The Jags garnered seven of the first-place votes in the poll. There wasn’t a vote by divisions this year as the league will employ a non-division system in determine the top 10 seeds for this season’s tournament. Georgia Southern, picked to finish second, did not receive any first-place votes. Coastal Carolina and Louisiana finished tied for third in the poll; the Chanticleers received three first-place votes, while the Cajuns picked up two first-place votes.

South Alabama head coach Mark Calvi, the 2021 Ron Maestri Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year and Alabama Coaches Association Division I Coach of the Year, returns 22 letterwinners, including five position starters and all five starting pitchers, from last year’s team that advanced to the NCAA Gainesville Regional final and finished with a 36-22 record. USA ranked third nationally in sacrifice bunts (57) in 2021, 13th in WHIP (1.23), 15th in fielding percentage (.980), ERA (3.63) and shutouts (6), and 17th in hits allowed per nine innings (7.62).

Right-hander Miles Smith was named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball this season after earning Southeast all-region honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association last year and earning the Sun Belt Conference Championship’s Most Outstanding Player. Right-hander Jeremy Lee also returns from his freshman season in which he was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, as well as second-team all-SBC, and right-hander JoJo Booker, also a second-team all-SBC selection last season, returns for his senior year after going 8-0 in 2021.

In the bullpen, right-handers Jackson Boyd, Zach Harlan, Collin Brougham and Carson Hall return in addition to 2021 redshirts Michael Cauble and Austin Mills. Positionally, starters from last season who return are Santi Montiel (shortstop), Hunter Stokes (second base), Reid Powers (catcher), Cameron Tissue (third base) and Hunter Donaldson (outfield).

South Alabama lost three letterwinners from 2021 — left-hander Tyler Samaniego and outfielders Michael Sandle and Ethan Wilson — to the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft in addition to infielder Brennon McNair, who signed a National Letter of Intent with the Jaguars for the 2021-22 academic year out of Magee High School in Magee, Miss. Right-hander Jase Dalton also signed a professional contract with the Chicago Dogs.

The Jaguars will open the 2022 season Friday, Feb. 18, when they host Radford at 6:30 p.m. at Stanky Field.

Here is the complete coaches’ poll voting:

SUN BELT PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. South Alabama (7) – 139

2. Georgia Southern – 118

T3. Coastal Carolina (3) – 117

T3. Louisiana (2) – 117

5. UTA – 78

6. Troy – 74

7. Texas State – 71

8. Little Rock – 63

9. ULM – 59

10. App State – 38

11. Georgia State – 34

12. Arkansas State – 28