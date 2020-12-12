Kayo Goncalves hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer that lifted South Alabama’s men’s basketball team to a 76-75 victory over Southern Miss on the Golden Eagles’ home floor, Reed Green Coliseum, Saturday afternoon.

Goncalves’ 3-pointer, shot from the top left of the 3-point arc, landed on the back of the rim, bounced up and against the top center of the backboard, then swished through the net, setting off a big celebration on the Jaguars’ bench.

He was the Jags’ co-leading scorer and leading rebounder for the game, producing 18 points and eight boards. Tyreke Locure also scored 18 points and added six assists. K.K. Curry provided 16 points and four rebounds. Michael Flowers, the team’s leading scorer so far this season, did not play in the second half because of an injury. He scored seven points.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Southern Miss, which fell to 1-3 on the season. LaDavius Draine added 19 points and three rebounds and Artur Konontsuk had 12 points.

South Alabama trailed 37-31 at halftime.

The Jags, now 5-2 on the year, play at home against Flagler College, Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Mitchell Center.