South Alabama is bringing back the No. 5 jersey this season, and is doing so with a twist.

The awarding of the No. 5 jersey, originally worn by running back Anthony Mostella, a member of the first South Alabama team who was killed in a motorcycle accident prior to his senior season, will once again be part of the Jaguars’ football team. The announcement was made following Saturday’s weather-shortened spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Joey Jones, the program’s first head coach, started the tradition during his time with the Jags, but the tradition was halted in the three seasons (2018-20) Steve Campbell was South Alabama’s head coach.

New head coach Kane Wommack, who was defensive coordinator for the Jags during Jones’ final two seasons (2016-17) said Saturday the tradition of awarding the jersey to a deserving player will return, but instead of one player being selected to wear the jersey throughout the season, a different player will wear the jersey each week.

Senior A.J. DeShazor was announced Saturday as the player who will wear No. 5 in South Alabama’s first game of the year, Sept. 4, at home against Southern Miss.

The announcement has been met with enthusiasm by many South Alabama fans, some who were disappointed when the tradition was stopped during Campbell’s tenure.

“The Anthony Mostella No. 5 jersey was something that was very special to our program when I was here before as defensive coordinator,” Wommack said in announcing the return of the tradition. “(Mostella) was the first team captain and had the first-ever tackle on special teams even though he was a running back.

“We’re such a young program and we don’t have a lot of traditions. The ones that we do have we have to hold on to tight and we need to grow those traditions. When I think about A.J. DeShazor, who I was able to recruit when I was here four years ago, to see him grow to this point where he is now on the back end of his career and the things that he has done is something truly special.

“We’re going to have a different player wear the No. 5 jersey each week moving forward, but I can’t think of a better person that I would rather have walk out there on Sept. 4 in that No. 5 jersey. I’m truly proud of the young man that he has become and the things that he represents for our football team. He is doing a tremendous job both on and off the field.”

Wommack said the change to making it a weekly honor instead of a season-long honor was to highlight the many players on the Jags’ roster who are doing things the right way and working hard toward making the program successful.

“In the past, one person has worn the No. 5 jersey for an entire season. We are fortunate to have enough character and work ethic and leadership on our team that I think more than one guy deserves it,” Wommack said. “We are going to add on to a tradition that has already been established.

“I think it keeps the No. 5 jersey more relevant from week to week. Teams evolve and they grow, and one guy from the beginning of the season to where he may be eight games in may be very deserving of that jersey, so I want to give our players an opportunity to carry our team out on the field with that jersey.”

DeShazor, who had 30 solo tackles and 48 total tackles for the Jags last season in 11 games, including three tackles for a loss and one pass breakup, said he is honored to be the first player to wear No. 5 this season.

“Coach (Wommack) touched on Anthony and what he means, what he brought,” DeShazor said. “I’ve been here going on five years this fall. It was tradition when Coach Wommack was our D coordinator here, that it’s a big deal wearing this No. 5; just from a leadership standpoint, how he carried himself on and off the field, just representing what the Jaguars are all about. That’s the biggest takeaway from it.

“For me, it’s a huge honor. Coach Wommack and I, we have known each other since my freshman year here. He’s always been a players’ coach; he’s a very great defensive scheme guy who knows football in and out and lives, eats and breathes football. But most of all he’s a players’ coach. That’s why I feel he and I have that bond you should have with your coach. … Being on that same page, I feel like that’s a special bond and me and Coach Wommack have that going for us.”

DeShazor said he likes the change in the tradition with different players getting the opportunity to wear the jersey during a season.

“I think that’s kind of neat,” DeShazor said. “It allows guys to not only be locked in every week to just doing their job, to pushing us that much more to understand that wearing this number, people have eyes knowing that you worked that much harder week to week.

“Not only will it push you more individually, but it shows the team that OK, I have my brother behind me and he’s pushing just that much harder. I have him and you can look at that as another positive to wearing the jersey as well.”