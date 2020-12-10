While South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann said it is not necessary to have a new head football coach hired prior to Wednesday’s early national signing day, the process is moving at a brisk pace, according to sources close to the situation.

Erdmann did say last Sunday he preferred to have the new coach in place before Wednesday’s early signing period arrives, but the priority is to hire the right person for the job, however long it takes to accomplish that goal.

As Thursday night approached, it is believed there are three coaches in the forefront of the search — Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, Alabama running backs and associate head coach Charles Huff and Tennessee wide receivers and assistant head coach Tee Martin.

According to sources, the Zoom application in the South Alabama athletic department offices at Hancock Whitney Stadium were very active Thursday, with an estimated five or six Zoom interviews scheduled. How many of those interviews are second interviews with some candidates or are first-time interviews with other candidates is not known.

The general belief around campus is Erdmann and members of his search committee, believed to include university president Dr. Tony Waldrop, as well as Board of Trustees members Jim Vance and Jimmy Shumock and executive vice-president Dr. John Smith among others, are hoping to announce the new head coach in a Sunday press release with the new coach being introduced on Monday or Tuesday.

Wommack, 33, was defensive coordinator at South Alabama for two seasons, 2016 and 2017, and was a candidate for the position when Steve Campbell was hired. He is currently defensive coordinator at Indiana, with the Hoosiers enjoying one of the best seasons in the school’s history. The defense is one of the reasons for the Hoosiers’ success, including holding Wisconsin to just six points in Indiana’s win over the Badgers last week. He is considered a players’ coach, with many former Jags’ players calling for him to be the school’s next head coach.

Huff, 37, is in his second year with the Alabama program and is considered one of the country’s top recruiters. He has previous coaching experience with Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Tennessee State, Hampton, Penn State and Western Michigan as well as with the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. He has enjoyed success developing running backs at several stops along his coaching path. He was at one time considered a candidate for the current Vanderbilt head coaching vacancy, though that job is now expected to be a two-person race between Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea and North Carolina-Charlotte head coach Will Healy.

Martin, 42, is well known to football fans in Mobile. The former Williamson High School star quarterback went on to help lead the Tennessee Volunteers to the national championship in 1998. He has a strong background in college coaching, having served as an offensive coordinator at Southern Cal and an assistant coach at Kentucky and Morehouse. He also has been a high school coach at North Cobb and North Atlanta in Georgia. He was Peyton Manning’s backup at Tennessee as a freshman and sophomore before claiming the starting spot. He would be a popular choice with many in Mobile.

Others who have been mentioned in the South Alabama coaching search include Alabama special assistant to the head coach Butch Jones, Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor (Citronelle graduate, former Alabama player), Jacksonville State head coach John Grass and Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon of Mobile.