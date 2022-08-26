Officials with the University of South Alabama (USA) plan to zero in on remediating enrollment losses following another round of lackluster attendance figures.

An unofficial census for the Fall 2022 semester currently shows enrollment for the university at around 13,500, which marks the lowest number of students in 15 years for the same period.

USA Provost and Executive Vice President Andi Kent, Ph.D, shared those figures during a USA Foundation Board meeting Thursday, which took place on the heels of South Alabama’s first week of classes for the new school year. Kent used the opportunity to highlight a number of “hot off the press” plans university officials are considering to roll out to stem the continued downward trend.

The enrollment losses at South Alabama mirror current nationwide issues with college attendance. According to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse, college enrollment continues to suffer across the country following post-pandemic trajectories that have seen millions of students not return to school. Public institutions have suffered the brunt of the losses, with community college enrollment suffering the most.

However, enrollment at South Alabama was on a decline for multiple years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in early 2020. Fall enrollment for the university peaked in 2016 when a record 16,699 students were enrolled. Attendance has steadily declined each year since.

Kent said even though dual enrollment, transfers, and international students increased this year, significant losses in rising juniors and seniors as well as graduate students generated a net loss. The number of freshmen was down just slightly.

Despite the disappointing enrollment results, Kent said there has been something different felt on campus since classes began last week.

“I have to tell you, there’s an absolute new excitement in the air,” Kent said. “There’s a buzz about campus that we have not experienced in several years. It’s exciting to see our students back on campus, walking around, getting to their classes. There’s a new hope, for lack of a better word, and I think it’s a hope of a brighter future. There’s never been a better time to be a South Alabama Jaguar.”

The university held a two-day move-in day earlier this month to welcome around 1,800 students to campus. This roughly consists of 1,600 freshmen and 200 upperclassmen.

Kent said the university hopes to channel this energy into efforts to reinforce enrollment.

“Moving forward, we are looking at a lot of different initiatives of things that we can do to recruit and retain students,” Kent explained.

She noted a new strategic enrollment and retention plan is being developed by the Office of Student Academic Success. This plan is expected to address ways to facilitate a campus culture that gets students involved and allows them to succeed. It is also supposed to develop ways to increase campus interactions with student groups. Additionally, one of the many administrative roles currently vacant at South Alabama is an assistant vice president’s position in the Office of Enrollment Services.

“What we know is that if we can get them engaged and involved, they will stay, they will graduate and graduate on time,” Kent said.

One notable evangelism technique Kent said the university will be employing this fall is bus trips throughout the region using USA’s two brand-new athletic buses. She said she believes these trips will be important throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties for the university to “own its backyard.” She said there will likely be trips as far as Jackson and Thomasville and even across state lines into Mississippi and Florida.

“We’re going to fill these buses with 20 to 40 potential, college-bound high school students, bring them back to South Alabama, let them spend a day with us, roll out the red carpet, recruit them, let them meet the president, let them meet our amazing faculty and let them meet other amazing students,” Kent said. “We are convinced if we can get them on campus they will make South Alabama their home.”

Kent said recruiters are expected to visit 15 to 20 schools over the next year. The first two trips are scheduled for September. She said recruiting efforts in October, November and January will be “hot and heavy.”

Other initiatives are to provide expanded Honors College Scholarship opportunities, overall increases in merit- and need-based scholarships, and incorporating test-optional admissions.

Recruiting will also look at drawing returning students, which will necessitate the addition of an Office for Adult Learning Services, according to Kent.

“We have a lot of adults in our communities that don’t have college degrees. Perhaps they started them and didn’t finish for whatever reason, but we’re going to recruit them,” Kent said. She added there will likely be scholarship opportunities and assistance through the application process. Opportunities to provide credits for work experience and credentials that align with degree course objectives are being considered.

Military partnerships are another possible shore to boost enrollment, Kent said, noting there are many bases within a 180-mile radius. Kent said the U.S. Coast Guard has been petitioning the university for the past few years.

This fall marked the first semester of the college offering the Heroes Scholarship, which is designed to cover tuition expenses not met by the federal government’s provision to active duty personnel for tuition assistance. Kent said in future years they’re considering expanding this to police and firefighters.

Virtual enrollment will also become a focus for South Alabam recruiters. In June, the USA Board of Trustees voted to slash online tuition rates $44 per course hour over the next two years for undergraduate students. This will bring rates down to coincide with hiked in-person tuition of $347 per credit hour. Kent said the school will also be determining strategic undergraduate programs to provide online.

New South Alabama Leadership

Contributing to the “renewed energy” felt on campus is the university’s new chief executive, Jo Bonner, who officially became the fourth president of South Alabama in January.

Bonner’s inauguration is set for the third full week in September and will feature five days of events. That week will commence with an inauguration ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23.

There are and will be more new faces on campus as a significant number of vacancies in leadership roles need to be filled.

Kent said Bonner has been tasked with filling 16 administrative positions which were left and have become vacant following the announcement of President Tony Waldrop’s retirement last year.

“Building your team to chart your course is an exciting place to be,” Kent said.

USA recently announced the addition of Jim Berscheidt from the University of North Texas as its vice president position for Marketing and Communications. An assistant vice president of finance and administration for human resources is currently concluding its search. Kent herself was named the USA provost and executive vice president in May.

Other open positions include deans for five college divisions and a new chief of police. USA Police Chief Zeke Aull resigned from his position last month while on administrative leave. He was the subject of an internal review of a personnel matter. Capt. Phil Fishel was named interim chief in his stead.

The university will also need to place a hospital administrator for the USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, a chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, a vice president for finance and administration and a registrar.

The university added more than 48 new positions this semester, bringing its payroll to more than 600 full-time and 1,685 part-time faculty.

Reaffirmation

Kent said USA will begin its decennial reaffirmation with the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges, Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) in September. USA was last affirmed in December 2013 and had a successful fifth-year interim report in March 2019.

Kent said the university’s compliance certification documents are due Sept. 8. An on-campus review of the college by the commission will take place March 21-23, 2023. A final review of USA will be made by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees in early December 2023.

“We anticipate passing with flying colors. We’re going to do great,” Kent said.

Banner photo courtesy of the University of South Alabama.