The South Alabama football team opened fall drills Friday morning with a two-hour workout at the team’s covered practice facility. The practice session is the first of four straight scheduled for the team as they begin preparations for the 2021 season.

“I thought today was a direct reflection of all the work that’s been put in in the summertime by our team,” head coach Kane Wommack said after the workout. “They have been absolutely relentless in learning our offense, defense and special teams schemes, understanding the tempo we communicate with, the urgency that we play with, and all those things showed up today. That was really, really encouraging.”

Wommack lauded the work of quarterback Jake Bentley and wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Wayne, as well as the offensive line, which gained several new members via the transfer portal in recent weeks. He said those on the offensive played with “urgency.”

As for the new members of the team, regardless of position, and how they have adapted to their new surroundings and team, Wommack said, “What’s been so great about a locker room like ours — and I’m really fortunate and it’s a credit to Joey Jones and Steve Campbell and the people that they have brought into this program — it’s a great locker room and it’s a great group of guys who care about each other. When somebody comes in, they welcome those guys with open arms. They set a standard of expectation of what needs to be met day in and day out, and credit the guys that we’ve brought in, they’ve leaned into our process and the way we do things here. Some guys are coming from Power 5s, other guys are coming from FCS (schools), but we have an elite standard here and everybody has to meet that expectation.”

Wommack said he’s ready for Saturday’s second day of practice to arrive.

“I’m excited to see this team get better from Day 1 to Day 2, from Game 1 to Game 2,” he said. “That’s really what gets me excited as a football coach.”

Bentley, the former South Carolina and Utah quarterback who was tabbed as the Jaguars starter shortly after the conclusion of spring drills, said he was pleased with the first day of practice.

“I thought it was great,” he said. “I thought just the overall execution was great. Being able to take what we did in the spring and build on it in the summer and come out here and execute the way we did, I thought, was really encouraging and really special that we can build on going forward.”

Wide receiver and All-America candidate Jalen Tolbert said, “We’ve been waiting for this all summer. I think guys came out here and flew around. The offense did a tremendous job, Jake threw the ball well. All the wide receivers came out and made plays. I think we had a good step forward for the practice tomorrow.”

The Jags’ defense also had a good day, according to safety Keith Gallmon.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” he said. “It was fun to be out here and compete against one another for the first time with the ball and the coaches out here. We made a few mistakes but we can fix it and get better tomorrow.”

South Alabama opens the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Southern Miss. The game will be televised by ESPN+.