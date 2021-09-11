When the South Alabama football team takes to the field Saturday at Bowling Green, the Jaguars’ helmets will have a different look. To pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks on the United States, the Jags will feature an original decal on both sides of their helmets.

The red, white and blue decal will feature the words JAGS in the team’s typeface in the center of the decal that will also include a drawing the the World Trade Center towers surrounded by an outline of the Pentagon, with an outline of the state of Pennsylvania also included. Inside the outline of the state of Pennsylvania is the slogan “Never Forget,” along with the date September 11, 2001. The three sites included in the design represent the three areas in which people died during the attacks — World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Penn., where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers attempted to reclaim control of the plane from hijackers. It is believed the hijackers intended to crash the plane into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

There is also a U.S. flag depiction included in the design with the names of 18 people who died in the attacks displayed in the seven stripes of the design. No names are repeated and there are 18 different names on both sides of the helmet, meaning each player will have the names of 36 victims included on their helmet, with enough helmet decals produced to represent every person who died in the attacks.

Last week, in South Alabama’s season-opening game, the team saluted Mobile native and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron with helmet decals that included his No. 44 and a replica of his signature attached to the JAGS logo on one side of the helmet. Aaron died in January.