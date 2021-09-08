Quote Unquote

“It was something Kane always told me would happen. Not necessarily in Mobile, at South Alabama, right now, but when we dated he said. ‘I want to be a head coach,’ not, ‘I want a career in football, but this is what I want to do. I want to set a different quality of life for my staff, I want to change the men who graduate from my program, and I want a family to enjoy it and feel loved through my leadership in them.’ That’s a unicorn; that just doesn’t happen. This profession takes so much of their time, it takes stability often and there’s so much change. For him to tell me, ‘I promise you I can do that,’ is a gamble, but if anybody can, Kane can, and so far I’m seeing that.” — Melissa Wommack, Kane Wommack’s wife, on his desire to be a head football coach.

“For me, working those short crossing routes – I think I just tried to baby some of those, and I think we can always get better with me being able to flip calls and protection, and find a way to finish in the run game late in games. That will be big for us. When they know we’re running it, being able to run it. Those are the big things offensively. But I think the defense played a heck of a game.” — QB Jake Bentley on improvements needed following USM win.

“We came out with a great plan. This is the best I have ever been prepared for a team, and that’s just so much of Coach [Major] Applewhite and how he has helped me through the preparation process.” — Bentley on offensive coordinator Major Applewhite.

“It [feels] really good to beat the team that is basically from my hometown. It’s kind of personal to me, but it’s always good to beat a team from Mississippi knowing that I’m from Mississippi.” — Mississippi native DL Gi’Narious Johnson on win over USM.

“It most definitely [means a lot to me]. I knew coming out we had a great mindset. We had to play physical, play aggressive, play fast, and that’s exactly what we did.” — CB Darrell Luter Jr. on beating USM.

“That’s something we took pride in this offseason after he arrived here. We’ve had long throwing sessions, film sessions, and talk all the time. It’s good to have that kind of connection and see it pay off the first game. We just want to build on it and we talked about that after the game. It was fun to be able to come out here and see it pay off.” — WR Jalen Tolbert on his passing connection with QB Jake Bentley.

Photo | Mike Kittrell

Joey Jones, South Alabama’s first head coach, attended Saturday’s 2021 season-opening game against Southern Miss at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Jones, who produced a record of 52-50 during his nine seasons as the Jaguars’ head coach, watched from the home sidelines during South Alabama’s 31-7 victory over the Golden Eagles in Kane Wommack’s debut as a head coach.

Wommack was Jones’ defensive coordinator during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Jones’ final two seasons at the school. Jones, who now lives in Birmingham, was not alone among those in attendance on the sidelines with ties to the team. Former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, father of Jags’ offensive line coach Gordon Steele, was also on the sidelines, as was former Jags Jeremy Reaves and Riley Cole. Reaves is now a defensive back for the Washington Football Team and Cole was recently released by the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.



Number Game

5 — Number of catches by All-America candidate Jalen Tolbert. Although he had no touchdowns in the game, he had 168 receiving yards and came close to scoring twice. It’s also the number of receptions for Caullin Lacy, who turned his catches into 67 yards. He also did not have a TD catch. The number 5 also represents the number of tackles produced by Jamal Brooks, Wy’Kevious Thomas and Tre’ Young.

269 — Passing yards by QB Jake Bentley in his first start for the Jaguars after transferring from South Carolina and Utah. He connected on 17 of 22 pass attempts, good for two touchdowns — one to Trent Tyre (his first career TD catch) and Kareem Walker.

4 — Number of turnovers collected by South Alabama’s “Swarm D” defensive unit. The unit produced two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Devin Rockette recovered one fumble while Wy’Kevious Thomas fell on the other for the Jags. Shawn Steele II had an interception as did Davyn Flenord, who returned his 48 yards with 44 seconds left to play for a Pick Six touchdown. It is also the number of times Jag defenders sacked Southern Miss QB Trey Lowe III.

7 — Number of total tackles by All-America candidate Keith Gallmon, the Jags’ free safety. The Mobile Christian graduate was active throughout the game and found his way to the football often.

43.9 — Average yards per attempt by South Alabama punter Jack Brooks. The Australian attempted eight punts against Southern Miss, his best being a 54-yarder.



Next Up

On the heels of its 31-7 season-opening victory at home against Southern Miss last Saturday, the South Alabama football team hits the road for the first time this year, traveling to Ohio to face Bowling Green University in a 3 p.m. game on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Falcons enter the game with an 0-1 record, having lost at Tennessee 38-6 last week. The Jaguars also have the Vols on their schedule this season, traveling to Knoxville on Nov. 20. Bowling Green is on a nine-game losing streak, dating back to the 2019 season.

The Falcons of the Mid-American Conference lost their final three games in 2019, posted an 0-5 record in a shortened season last year because of COVID-19 concerns and opened this season with a loss to Tennessee. However, Bowling Green has a 1-0 series lead over the Jags, having defeated South Alabama 33-28 in the Camellia Bowl, the Jags; first-ever bowl appearance, on Dec. 20, 2014 in Montgomery.

The Falcons are led by running back Nick Mosley (eight carries, 26 yards, 0 TDs), quarterback Matt McDonald (25 of 38 passing for 187 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs), Austin Osborne (eight catches, 46 yards, 0 TDs) and Darren Anders (14 tackles). Bowling Green is led by head coach Scott Loeffler (3-15 in his third season). The game will be played at 24,000-seat Doyt Perry Stadium.