The University of South Alabama (USA) will begin its spring 2022 semester with a return of an indoor mask mandate policy.

USA spokesperson Lance Crawford issued to the following statement on Friday:

“Due to the rapidly escalating COVID-19 infections in Mobile County and surrounding areas, the University of South Alabama is requiring that masks be worn indoors by all students, faculty and staff, effective immediately.

The University will continuously review its policies and adjust according to the latest information received from USA Health’s medical experts, state and local health officials and the CDC.”

USA issued a vaccine mandate for faculty and staff in October. The deadline for teachers and faculty to receive a two-shot inoculation was Dec. 8.

According to USA’s spring 2022 calendar, faculty and staff are set to return to work on Friday, Jan. 3. Resident housing opens on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and classes will begin the next Friday, Jan. 10.

Newly hired president Jo Bonner is set to officially begin his job at the university on Jan. 1, and it appears another surge of COVID-19 will be one of the items he will have to monitor.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold said Thursday the omicron variant is causing a spike in cases and hospitalization rates. Eichold said sequencing indicates more than 50 percent of cases of COVID-19 are omicron.

As of Friday, Dec. 31, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows Mobile County with 2,500 positive cases in the past 7 days.