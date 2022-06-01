The South Alabama men’s track and field team won the Sun Belt Conference outdoor championship for the first time in the Jaguar program’s history recently at Lafayette. The Jags took a commanding lead after Day 1 on the two-day competition, then won the first three events of Day 2 to easily win the crown. Christian Ellis (triple jump), Kirami Yego (5,000-meter race and 10,000-meter race), Kyle Rademeyer (pole vault) and Francois Prinsloo (discus) all took first place in their respective events. The team totaled 148.5 points. Rademeyer later placed second (losing a tiebreaker) at the NCAA Championships East Preliminary in Bloomington, Ind., and earned a spot in the NCAA Championships June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore. Rademeyer was also a first-team All-Sun Belt selection, joining Yego, Prinsloo, Ellis and Sebastian Loschner. Teagan Flanagan was a second-team pick while Giacomo DeLuca and Josh Estes were third-team picks. Head coach Paul Brueske was named Coach of the Year. The South Alabama women’s outdoor team placed sixth at the Sun Belt Conference meet. Colette Uys was named to the All-Sun Belt second team. She was the only South Alabama women’s track athlete to earn all-conference honors.

Jags’ baseball season ends

With a 9-1 loss to eventual tournament runner-up Louisiana last Friday, the South Alabama baseball season came to a close. The Jaguars, who lost their top two starting pitchers — No. 1 starter Matt Smith after five games and No. 2 starter Jeremy Lee for the entire season — as well as three relief pitchers, finished the year with a 31-23 overall record and 17-13 Sun Belt Conference record. They entered the Sun Belt tournament as the No. 5 seed. With rain washing out the first two days of play, league officials decided to move to a single-elimination format instead of the original double-elimination setup. South Alabama lost its first game to No. 4 seed Louisiana. Georgia Southern would go on to win the tournament, beating Louisiana in the title game, and earn the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Southern also earned a host bid for regional play that begins this week. “Our guys showed up, they went hard all the time,” head coach Mark Calvi said. “Down to the last weekend we [still] could have moved up to fourth, [even] given all the injuries we had on the mound. Everything’s important, but when you lose an All-American from last year and the preseason Pitcher of the Year and some really good pieces in the [bull]pen, it makes things hard. But to our guys’ credit, there’s no excuses. They just kept playing hard and they gave me their best effort this year. I told them we’re not where we want to be, but this program will be back next year.”

Crabtree, Pitre win

Forrest Crabtree took top honors in the Regular Division and David Pitre was tops in the Senior Division in the recent Lite Scratch Tour tournament at GlenLakes Golf Club in Foley. Ryan Davis was runner-up in the Regular Division, Michael Johnson and Terrance Trussell tied for third, and Trip Smalley was fifth. In the Senior Division, Richard Jeffers was second, followed by Bruce Helbig, Danny Spybey and James Prim. The next Lite Scratch Tour event is June 17-18 at Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope.