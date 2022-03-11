The basketball season is not over for the South Alabama men’s basketball team. The Jaguars, who lost their first-round game of the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Pensacola last week, have been selected to play in The Basketball Classic. It will mark the first postseason tournament appearance for the Jags since the 2012-13 season when they participated in the College Basketball Invitational.

The tournament will begin on Monday, March 14 with the semifinals scheduled for Tuesday, March 29th and the championship game on Thursday, March 31. Each game of the Basketball Classic will be held on campus sites of the participating schools.

South Alabama will host the first-round game on Wednesday, March 16 (against an opponent and tipoff time to be announced at a later date) at the Mitchell Center and could host future games later in the tournament. Seedings and matchup information will be determined Sunday when The Basketball Classic announces the complete field.

The Jaguars finished the regular season 19-11, including a 13-2 mark at home. The 19 wins are the second-most since the 2008-09 season, when Richie Riley’s 2019-20 team finished with 20 victories. In four seasons as head coach, Riley has won at least 17 games each season and with a win on Tuesday, can achieve 20 wins for the second time at USA.

The Jaguars were led by three all-Sun Belt performers this season. Charles Manning Jr. and Jay Jay Chandler were both named second team and Javon Franklin was third team. Manning Jr. finished fourth in the Sun Belt in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game in the regular season.

All games will be broadcast on the ESPN+ platforms throughout the tournament.

“I’m excited for our guys to have an opportunity to compete in the postseason, for our seniors to have another opportunity to play in the Mitch in front of our fans and for our young guys to gain postseason experience,” Riley said. “With the adversity this team has went through this season, these guys deserve this opportunity.”