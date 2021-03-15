South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann announced Monday the Jaguars football game this season against Coastal Carolina at Hancock Whitney Stadium has moved up a day.

The game, which will serve as Senior Day and is the final regular season game of the year for the Jags, will now be played on Friday, Nov. 26. It was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, Nov. 27. Start time for the game will be announced at a later date.

The game is the only home game in November for the Jags who play three consecutive road games prior to facing Coastal Carolina, the defending Sun Belt Conference champion. South Alabama plays at Troy (Nov. 6), at Appalachian State (Nov. 13) and at Tennessee (Nov. 20) prior to playing Coastal Carolina at home in the team’s toughest four-game stretch of the season.

South Alabama opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at home against Southern Miss in what will be Kane Wommack’s first game as the Jags’ head coach.