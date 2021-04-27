In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post on @WeAreSouth_FB, South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack is quoted as saying Jake Bentley will be the Jaguars’ starting quarterback when the team returns to the practice field in August in preparation for the 2021 season.

The announcement is not a surprise. Bentley, who transferred to South Alabama from Utah where he spent one season after a successful career at South Carolina, was the quarterback for the Jags’ No. 1 offense throughout spring practice, which ended on April 17.

“We’re very excited about whet he brings to the table,” Wommack was quoted as saying on the Facebook post. “He has a tremendous attitude and a phenomenal work ethic. He’s done a great job learning what we do here and taking ownership of our offense and team culture.”

South Alabama will open the 2021 season at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Southern Miss on Sept. 4. Southern Miss is Wommack’s alma mater.

Bentley, who graduated early from Opelika High School following his junior season and enrolled at South Carolina before moving on to Utah, has thrown for 61 touchdowns and 8,409 yards in his college career. He replaces Desmond Trotter as the Jags’ starter. Trotter spent the spring as the Jags’ No. 2 quarterback and is expected to hold that position when fall drills begin. Other quarterbacks include Tanner McGee and Eli Gainey, as well as Tylan Morton and Brandon Garcia.