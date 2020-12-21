New South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack named three members of his defensive staff on Monday and there is a media report that McGill-Toolen head coach Earnest Hill will be named running backs coach for the Jaguars.

Officially, the school released the names of three defensive assistants on Monday — defensive coordinator and safeties coach Corey Batoon, linebackers coach Will Windham and recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson.

Batoon comes from Liberty, where he held the same positions. He has been a member of several Hugh Freeze staffs in his career, including at Arkansas State and Ole Miss. Batoon has also served as defensive coordinator at Hawaii.

Windham, a former defensive quality control coach at Georgia for Kirby Smart, was recently at Kent State where he coached safeties this past season, but also coached linebackers. He is a former defensive coordinator at Jones County, Miss., Community College and also coached at two other Mississippi junior colleges. He is a Mississippi native.

Wilson joins Wommack from Indiana where he served as the director of player personnel and high school relations. He will coach cornerbacks for the Jags, but also have the important role of recruiting coordinator at South Alabama.

Doug Konkel of the 247Sports website Jags Jungle is reporting Hill will be named South Alabama’s running backs coach. Hill has been head coach at McGill-Toolen for the past four seasons. He has posted a 40-8 overall record with the Yellow Jackets, including a 28-3 mark against regional opponents and a 5-4 playoff record.

More hirings are expected to be announced soon, with the possibility of others being announced later today (Monday).