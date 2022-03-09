The South Alabama baseball team swept a three-game series at Stanky Field against Middle Tennessee last weekend, improving the Jaguars’ win streak to seven games and placing their overall record at 8-2. After opening the season 1-2 in the South Alabama Invitational, the Jags beat Southern Miss 6-5 in Hattiesburg and followed with a home field sweep of Rhode Island, winning 15-2, 9-1 and 3-2. Last weekend, South Alabama topped Middle Tennessee 3-1, 16-3 and 4-2.

In the Friday matchup against the Blue Raiders, starting pitcher Miles Smith, the Sun Belt Conference preseason Pitcher of the Year selection, ran his record to 2-0 on the year with a strong performance. Smith pitched seven innings, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out seven batters. Grant Wood picked up the save, closing out the final two innings on the mound. He allowed two hits, one run and one walk, and struck out two.

At the plate, the Jags received a two-for-four showing including a double from Hunter Stokes, the former Spanish Fort High School standout. Miles Simington was also two for four while Erick Orbeta was two for three. The Jags collected eight hits as a team.

The Saturday victory found the Jags scoring runs in bunches for the most part, tallying seven runs in the third inning, five runs in the fifth, one in the seventh and three runs in the eighth. The run production was triggered by a 14-hit barrage. Cameron Tissue was three for four with a double and three runs batted in, while Will Turner was two for four with two RBIs and a double. Miles Simington was two for four with a double and one RBI, and Hunter Donaldson was two for two with a double. Freshman Joseph Sullivan hit his first college home run, a three-run shot, and finished with four RBIs, while Hunter Stokes had a double. On the mound, Matt Boswell (2-1 on the year), pitched the first five innings. He allowed seven hits, three runs and one walk while striking out four. Five other pitchers were used in relief over the final four innings.

In Sunday’s final game of the three-game series, the Jags claimed a 4-2 victory. They collected nine hits in the game, led by Erick Orbeta who was two for four. Santo Montiel was also two for four and Cameron Tissue was two for three. Hunter Donaldson had no hits but provided two RBIs. Starting pitcher JoJo Booker pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, no runs and no walks, while striking out three.

South Alabama was scheduled to play at Southern Miss in the second of three scheduled games against the Golden Eagles this season Tuesday night. Results of the game were not available at press time. This weekend, the Jags return to Stanky Field for a three-game homestand against Jacksonville State. The series begins with a 6 p.m. game on Friday and will be followed by another 6 p.m. game on Saturday and a 1 p.m. game on Sunday. The Gamecocks entered this week with a 4-6 record, having opened the season 0-3 against Kentucky, then dropping a game at Alabama. The Gamecocks were 1-2 against Southern Miss and swept a three-game series against Sienna.