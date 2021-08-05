The South Alabama football team returns to the practice field Friday at 10 a.m. to open fall drills for the upcoming season. New head coach Kane Wommack and his staff are scheduled to lead the Jaguars in a two-hour workout on the team’s practice field.

The Friday practice session is the first of four consecutive days of practices, all slated to begin at 10 a.m.

“We put a premium on playing the game of football year round, so our guys have done a great job learning our offensive and defensive systems and they know what to do on special teams,” Wommack said. “They have had an urgency to go out there and execute it on their own in their player practices. In terms of a first-year program, I feel like we are going to walk into fall camp with an advantage because of the commitment that our players have made over the summertime.”

The Jaguars are coming off a 4-7 season. They were picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference’s five-team West Division behind Lafayette and Arkansas State but ahead of Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe in the preseason coaches’ poll. Appalachian State and defending Sun Belt champion Coastal Carolina tied for first in the East Division ahead of Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Troy.

South Alabama’s first scrimmage is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 14 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Classes at the school are set to begin Aug. 17. The team will take part in their second scrimmage of fall drills on Friday, Aug. 21.

On Monday, Aug. 23, the Jags will hold their first of five consecutive practices that ends with a mock game on Friday, Aug. 27. They will take the following weekend off then hold their first game week practices beginning on Monday, Aug. 30.

There will be a lot of new players on the field for the Jags when practices begin. Wommack and his staff signed several players out of the transfer portal, especially along the offensive line which will look much different than it did during spring drills. Those to watch there include Ja’Chai Baker of Southeast Missouri and James Jackson of Mississippi State. The secondary will also feature some new players, including recent transfer Atanza Vongor from TCU. Other transfers who could figure into some playing time include former Kentucky wide receiver Allen Dailey and former Mississippi State running back Kareem Walker.

South Alabama opens the season at 7 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Southern Miss, Wommack’s alma mater.

“I don’t think for anyone in our building it’s about getting them excited, everybody is so excited for that moment that my job is to keep them focused on the process in order to accomplish the things we want to on game day,” Wommack said. “We’re focused on the details and the process of doing our job so well that come game day it’s just old habit.”

He added, “The goal is to bang the install into our players’ heads day after day. You want them so confident in what they do that they are more focused on how to do it when it matters most on game day.

“For us, that means transitioning from the spring and summertime and learning what we are doing defensively, offensively and on special teams to knowing how to do it — the physicality you have to play the game with, the way you have to stem someone in your routes, or the way you have to get your hands on somebody defensively or make a tackle — with confidence in fall camp.”