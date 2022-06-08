Another Alabama university law enforcement official has been placed on administrative leave and reportedly facing sexual harassment allegations.

The University of South Alabama (USA) offered very little information when it confirmed on Wednesday the head of the campus police agency was temporarily suspended from his daily responsibilities and placed on a paid leave of absence.

A statement provided to Lagniappe said, “University Police Chief Zeke Aull is on administrative leave pending the resolution of a personnel matter. The University has no other comment at this time.”

One local broadcast station has reported that sources say the personnel matter involves sexual harassment and possible hiring and management-related issues.

South Alabama declined to speak to the validity of that reporting.

Aull, 56, has been the university’s police chief since his hiring in December 2010. The USA Police Department consists of 18 certified officers and nine administrative positions. According to USA spokesperson Lance Crawford, Aull is currently being paid a $160,000 salary. Capt. Phil Fishel will be serving as interim police chief in Aull’s stead.

The university sent a followup notice late Wednesday advising that a spam email from an address impersonating a South Alabama office was being circulated among faculty and students. That emailed reportedly contained a false statement from the university.

Currently, three Alabama universities are dealing with questions regarding their police forces.

The University of Alabama Police Department Chief John L. Hooks had his pay docked for two weeks at the beginning of this year, with department sources saying it was disciplinary action for sexual harassment within the department. In May, the University of North Alabama’s school newspaper published a detailed report on the sexual harassment of one of its graduate students by a university police officer.