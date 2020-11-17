The University of South Alabama’s volleyball team, coming off a five-match losing skid to end the regular season, now turns its attention to the Sun Belt Conference Championships, slated to begin Wednesday at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex.

The tournament continues through Saturday. The first three days of the tournament will feature pool play, with each team playing two games. The winner from each pool will advance to the semifinals on Sat., Nov. 21, which is single elimination. Those winners will advance to the championship match.

South Alabama posted a 7-13 overall record this season, including a 7-9 mark in Sun Belt Conference play. That earned the Jaguars a No. 4 seeding from its division.

As such, the Jags will compete in Pool C play, which also includes Louisiana-Monroe (1-20 overall, 0-16 in league play) and Texas State (20-2, 15-1). South Alabama will open play against ULM on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., and will square off with Texas State on Friday, Nov. 20, also at 2:30 p.m. ULM and Texas State will play on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 2:30 p.m.