One University of South Alabama (USA) professor accused of portraying or displaying racist icons during a 2014 Halloween event has been restored to her duties after a year on administrative leave.

USA notified media outlets Thursday afternoon of the developments of the investigation launched last March in response to complaints about photos from a 2014 party held at the Mitchell College of Business. The photos depict three faculty members — Bob Wood, Alex Sharland, and Teresa Weldy — “wearing and holding symbols that are offensive and are contrary to our core principles of diversity and inclusion,” according to a statement from USA President Tony Waldrop when the investigation was announced.

On Thursday, USA released the following statement:

“The University of South Alabama’s review of the facts surrounding photographs that were taken at a 2014 Halloween event continues to make progress. As an update, the University is providing this statement with the permission of Dr. Teresa Weldy.

A thorough investigation of Dr. Weldy’s participation in the event was conducted by an independent, external investigator. The investigator’s report was then reviewed by the Complainants, a group of faculty, staff and students representing those who had expressed concerns. The unanimous conclusion of the Complainants was that there was no basis for the University to continue with a formal process against Dr. Weldy under the Equal Opportunity/Equal Access policy found in section 1.5.3 of the 2014 Faculty Handbook.

The investigator’s report indicated that Dr. Weldy appeared in a photograph with another faculty member who was dressed as a British “hanging judge,” with both holding a noose. Dr. Weldy was present at the costume contest for a few minutes and did not plan in advance to participate. Dr. Weldy was not wearing a costume at the event and did not have a part in providing the noose, which was part of another person’s costume. Dr. Weldy reported that she did not know of the existence of the photo until it appeared in the media.

Because the matter has been dismissed, Professor Weldy will be returning to her University duties.

At this time, no additional information related to the 2014 event and others involved is available.”

The investigation began as a result of student complaints and a petition to have all three faculty members fired. At the time the investigation was announced, it was to be led by attorney Suntrease Williams-Maynard, a former trial attorney for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Mobile and a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama and the Southern District of Texas.

