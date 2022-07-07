A University of South Alabama (USA) review committee has recommended that two remaining professors accused of promoting racist icons during a 2014 Halloween costume contest be reinstated to their teaching roles.

According to information distributed to faculty on Wednesday, professors Bob Wood and Alex Sharland will be able to return to their teaching roles this fall on the condition they meet certain requirements. Wood was shown wearing a Confederate army costume and Sharland wearing a “hanging judge” costume. Both were placed on administrative leave in March 2021 after photos surfaced of them wearing the costumes.

A statement from USA’s Office of Academic Affairs on July 6 said, “A thorough investigation of the participation of each faculty member was conducted by an independent, external investigator. A diverse group of faculty, staff and students representing those who had expressed concerns served in the role of complainants under the Equal Opportunity/Equal Access policy found in section 1.5.3 of the 2014 Faculty Handbook.”

Wood told the independent investigator he wore the Confederate costume to the Halloween event at the last minute and the uniform he wore was one of the few available remaining at the costume shop. The committee unanimously decided Wood should return to his duties on the condition he participates in “restorative justice” measures, which the university described as an approach focused on repairing harm and restoring community.

Those measures include a formal apology and a moderated forum where designated attendees will have the opportunity to address Wood and he will be able to respond.

Wood will not be assigned to teach in-person courses for the next year, and for the next three years, USA will make alternative arrangements for any student who does not wish to take a class he teaches.

“Regardless of how mindlessly I chose that costume, I sincerely apologize to everyone for doing so,” Wood wrote in a statement. “I ask forgiveness for this error in judgment. I regret my decision and I understand the hurtful nature of these symbols. That choice in no way reflects my beliefs, but I certainly understand how the university and all of you could have thought so. My plan henceforth is to convince you otherwise.”

Wood also explained that the photos were eight years ago before the U.S.’s heightened awareness and sensitivity to Confederate imagery and theme. He said no negative comments were made to him at the time of the 2014 event.

“That only reflects the broader ignorance of, or at least acquiescence to, the ubiquitous symbols of slavery,” Wood said in a statement.

Wood’s full statement is shown below:

Sharland, who is British, was shown in a photograph dressed in a black robe with a white wig depicting a judge in the United Kingdom. He carried a noose and whip as props, which he claimed were meant to signify that he portrayed George Jeffreys, the British “hanging judge” from the 17th century. Professor Teresa Weldy was shown holding Sharland’s noose in photographs. She was placed on leave at the same time last year. However, she was reinstated back in April.

A special committee reviewed Sharland’s conduct and found that it did not violate the university’s policy but was unacceptable. He will receive a formal admonishment and will be required to participate in an education program addressing discriminatory and harassing conduct.

The July 6 memo concluded by stating, “The University is committed to our ongoing efforts to foster belonging and promote diversity, equity and inclusion.” A South Alabama spokesman told Lagniappe the university will not be commenting further on the matter.