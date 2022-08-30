On Monday prior to head coach Kane Wommack’s first game week press conference, South Alabama released its depth chart ahead of Saturday’s season-opening game against Nicholls State at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
Here is a look at how each of the positions stacks up, according to the depth chart. The first player listed is the starter, followed by a backup and in one case, a third player. There are 12 players listed on offense, noting at times the Jags will use a two tight end set and at other times three wide receivers:
OFFENSE
LT: P.J. Mixon, Adrien Strickland
LG: Dontae Lucas, Anterrious Gray
C: James Jackson, Trey Simpson
RG: Reggie Smith, James Robinson
RT: Antawn Lewis, Josh McCullough
QB: Carter Bradley, Desmond Trotter
RB: La’Damian Webb, Terrian Avery
TE: Lincoln Sefcik, D.J. Thomas-Jones
TE: Brandon Crum, Jacob Hopper
X: Jalen Wayne, Oakley Coleman
H: Caullin Lacy, Jay’juan Townsend
Z: Devin Voisin, Christian Wortham
DEFENSE
BD: Jamie Sheriff, Brock Higdon
NG: Wy’kevious Thomas, Zeke Chapman
DT: Charles Coleman, Ed Smith IV
HY: Yam Banks, Tremel States-Jones
MLB: James Miller, Ke’shun Brown
ST: Quentin Wilfawn, Trey Kiser
WF: C.J. Rias, D.K. Bonhomme, Lamondre Brooks
FCB: Jamar Richardson, Ricky Fletcher
RV: Jalen Jordan, C.J. Thompson
FS: Marvin Martin, Jaden Voisin
BCB: Darrell Luter Jr., Marquise Richardson
SPECIALISTS
LS: Travis Drosos, Anthony Zaccaro
PK: Diego Guajardo, Jacob Meeks
P: Jack Brooks, Jack Martin
KO: Jacob Meeks, Diego Guajardo
RS: Caullin Lacy, Braylon McReynolds
