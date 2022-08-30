On Monday prior to head coach Kane Wommack’s first game week press conference, South Alabama released its depth chart ahead of Saturday’s season-opening game against Nicholls State at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Here is a look at how each of the positions stacks up, according to the depth chart. The first player listed is the starter, followed by a backup and in one case, a third player. There are 12 players listed on offense, noting at times the Jags will use a two tight end set and at other times three wide receivers:

OFFENSE

LT: P.J. Mixon, Adrien Strickland

LG: Dontae Lucas, Anterrious Gray

C: James Jackson, Trey Simpson

RG: Reggie Smith, James Robinson

RT: Antawn Lewis, Josh McCullough

QB: Carter Bradley, Desmond Trotter

RB: La’Damian Webb, Terrian Avery

TE: Lincoln Sefcik, D.J. Thomas-Jones

TE: Brandon Crum, Jacob Hopper

X: Jalen Wayne, Oakley Coleman

H: Caullin Lacy, Jay’juan Townsend

Z: Devin Voisin, Christian Wortham

DEFENSE

BD: Jamie Sheriff, Brock Higdon

NG: Wy’kevious Thomas, Zeke Chapman

DT: Charles Coleman, Ed Smith IV

HY: Yam Banks, Tremel States-Jones

MLB: James Miller, Ke’shun Brown

ST: Quentin Wilfawn, Trey Kiser

WF: C.J. Rias, D.K. Bonhomme, Lamondre Brooks

FCB: Jamar Richardson, Ricky Fletcher

RV: Jalen Jordan, C.J. Thompson

FS: Marvin Martin, Jaden Voisin

BCB: Darrell Luter Jr., Marquise Richardson

SPECIALISTS

LS: Travis Drosos, Anthony Zaccaro

PK: Diego Guajardo, Jacob Meeks

P: Jack Brooks, Jack Martin

KO: Jacob Meeks, Diego Guajardo

RS: Caullin Lacy, Braylon McReynolds