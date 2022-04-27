The South Alabama baseball team entered a Tuesday night non-conference game against Tulane at Eddie Stanky Field riding a four-game losing streak and looking to end the skid with an important Sun Belt Conference series also ahead.

The Jaguars lost at Southeastern Louisiana 8-6 last Tuesday, then they were swept at home by Sun Belt opponent Georgia Southern, losing 5-4, 7-4 and 7-2. The losses dropped South Alabama’s overall record to 22-16 for the year, while falling to 9-9 in league games. That places the Jags in seventh place in the Sun Belt as they head into this weekend’s league series at No. 1 Texas State (15-3 in conference play).

Georgia Southern is the No. 2 team in the Sun Belt, followed by Louisiana, Coastal Carolina, and Troy and Georgia State tied for fifth. South Alabama has 12 more games after this weekend, with non-league single games scheduled against New Orleans, Tulane and Southern Miss and three-game league series against Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Monroe.

Head coach Mark Calvi is hoping his team improves its plays and picks up some conference wins to aid its seeding for the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Montgomery, May 24-29.

Spring Hill gets sweep

The Badgers of Spring Hill College held a 31-12 overall record and 20-4 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) games following a three-game league sweep of Tuskegee University in Montgomery. The Badgers outscored the Tigers 50-6 in the series, with wins of 19-2, 13-2 and 18-2.

Spring Hill currently sits in third place in the SIAC standings with only four games remaining in the regular season. The Badgers will travel to West Florida for a non-conference game Wednesday at 6 p.m., then return to Stan Galle Field for three games against SIAC foe Miles College — Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 3 p.m.

Having already handed head coach Frank Sims his 1,000th career win last week against West Florida, the Badgers have pushed Sims now to 1,003 wins as they brace for the final week of regular-season play.

They will take part in the SIAC tournament in Albany, Ga., which is scheduled May 4-8. Spring Hill trails only No. 1 Savannah State and No. 2 Albany State in the SIAC standings.

Rams look to end skid

The University of Mobile baseball team had a tough trip to Macon, Ga., last weekend, losing all three games of a Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) series to Middle Georgia. The Rams fell 3-0 in the first game, followed by losses of 15-5 and 7-3. They have an overall record of 23-17 currently, with an SSAC mark of 9-12. That places Mobile in a tie for sixth place in the conference standings with Blue Mountain, the team they will face for a final regular-season league series this weekend at Mike Jacobs Field. The teams will meet in a Thursday doubleheader, with starts times of 3 and 6 p.m., followed by a Friday finale which is set to start at 1 p.m.

The SSAC tournament is scheduled May 4-7 at Golden Park in Columbus, Ga.