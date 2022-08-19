South Alabama on Friday announced the scheduled kickoff times for each of its six home football games at Hancock Whitney Stadium this season. The schedule includes three games starting at 4 p.m., one at 6 p.m. and another at 6:30 p.m.

The season-opener on Saturday, Sept. 3, against Nicholls, will kick off at 4 p.m. That is also the start time for the Jaguars’ Oct. 15 game against Sun Belt Conference opponents Texas State and the Nov. 12 Sun belt game against Texas State.

On Sept. 24, the Jags will play Louisiana Tech, with the game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The annual “Battle for the Belt” rivalry game against Troy, which will be played on Thursday, Oct. 20, will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPNU. The remaining home game of the year will be the Jags’ final regular-season game. It’s scheduled for Nov. 26 against new Sun Belt member Old Dominion. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Four of South Alabama’s road games already have established kickoff times as well. On Sept. 10 at Central Michigan the game will begin at noon CDT, followed the next week, Sept. 17, with a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., against UCLA. The Oct. 29 game at Arkansas State will start at 6 p.m., with the Nov. 5 game at Georgia Southern set to start at 3 p.m.

That leaves only two games on the Jags’ schedule without set kickoff times already established — the Oct. 1 game at Louisiana, which will be the Jags’ first Sun Belt Conference game of the season, and the Nov. 19 game at Southern Miss, which is among the four new teams joining the Sun Belt this season. The other new teams, not on South Alabama’s schedule this season, are Marshall and James Madison.





