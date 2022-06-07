Online courses will be getting cheaper at the University of South Alabama while on-campus course rates will simultaneously increase.

The USA Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a two-year plan to adjust in-person and online base tuition rate charges which will ultimately decrease online course rates by $44 and increase in-person costs by $30 per credit hour.

USA Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Andi Kent told Lagniappe Friday’s decision was to make online and in-person tuition equivalent. In the past, online tuition rates have cost about 21.5 percent more than in-person rates.

“The pandemic really shifted what students want and expect, and we want our students to have better access and opportunities,” Kent said.

Undergraduate students at South Alabama tend to favor on-campus coursework, according to Kent. However, this gives them options if they would like to mix and match their course schedule with online.

“By making it equivalent it allows them to be strategic in the modalities, what they want to do and what’s better for them,” Kent said.

She said most universities have balanced their online and in-person rates over the last five to 10 years.

Rate change for South

South Alabama’s in-person rate fees will be increased by $15 at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year for undergraduate students and $11 dollars for graduate students. This will raise the current in-state undergraduate rate of $344 per credit hour to $359 and the $457 credit hour rate for graduate students to $468.

These rate hikes will continue into the 2023-2024 school year where rates will increase another $15 for undergraduates and $12 for graduate students, bringing the rates to $374 and $480 respectively.

Online course fees will be cut a total of $44 over two years from their current position at $418 per credit hour. This will bring online tuition to coincide with in-person rates at $374 per credit hour by the 2023-2024 school year. The rate drop decreases costs by $22 each year.

Online graduate fees will also be reduced to reflect their in-person counterparts. Graduate credit hour rates will be reduced by a combined $25 over the next two years and will conclude with rates at $480.

In response to rising costs in food nationwide and inflation, the USA Board also approved a 5.2 percent increase to its dining plan. The basic 2021 dining plan currently costs $1,945 and will increase by $101.14 to $2,046.14 beginning this fall.

Housing rates will increase by 2.1 percent as well, bringing the basic housing plan to $2,180 per person, an increase of $45 from the previous rate of $2,135.