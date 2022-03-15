It took 22 games, quite a few tournaments and thousands of miles of traveling, but the South Alabama softball team has finally found its way back to Mobile for a home game. After taking on a challenging 22-game schedule of games all on the road, many against Top 25-ranked teams, the Jaguars will play their first home game of the season Wednesday, March 16, at 5 p.m. against Nicholls at Jaguar Field.

The Jags enter Wednesday’s game with a 9-13 overall record and are fresh off a three-game sweep of Texas-Arlington in their first Sun Belt Conference series of the season. South Alabama topped Arlington 9-3 in the first game, followed by shutout victories of 8-0 and 10-0. After facing Nicholls (8-16), the Jags are scheduled to play their first Sun Belt home series against Texas State (12-9 overall, 1-2 in Sun Belt), with a 6 p.m. game on Friday, 3 p.m. game on Saturday and noon game on Sunday at Jaguar Field.

Head coach Becky Clark said she and her team, which has won its past four games, are ready to finally play some home games.

“We’re definitely looking forward to it, especially playing in front of our fans,” Clark said. “This season has been sort of an anomaly for us; we’re used to playing at home quite a bit because of our weather and our facilities, and for this season for whatever reason scheduling it, we’ve been on the road quite a bit. To be in Mobile and on Jaguar Field and in front of our home fans, we’re excited about the opportunity to play a good team in front of them.”

While the record is not what Clark and the Jags had hoped it to be at this point, a lot has been learned by playing 22 consecutive road games to start the season, Clark said.

During one stretch early in the season, the Jags played five consecutive teams that are either currently ranked in the Top 25 or receiving votes. The list of current Top 25 teams South Alabama has faced this season includes No. 3 Florida State, No. 16 Missouri, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 24 LSU, as well as Illinois and Liberty, teams that received Top 25 votes this past week.

“I told our players sometimes there’s the start that you want to have and sometimes there’s the start that you need to have,” she said. “I think that we learned a lot from our preseason and non-conference schedule. The majority of the teams that we played are either in the Top 25 or receiving votes (for the Top 25). It’s probably one of the toughest schedules that we’ve had since I’ve been at South.

“There are a lot of lessons that we learned in there, a lot of places where we had to kind of dig in and figure out who we were as a team and just some execution-type stuff on the field, things that you have to do at a high level. I think it’s been good for us. I think it’s been tough, but tough is a good thing when you take it the right way and use it to get better. I have a lot of confidence in our kids. I think this is a very talented group. If you look at the record you don’t realize how good they are. This is a very good team and I think things are really starting to click for them. They are really starting to hit their stride now and I’m excited for what they have ahead of them.”

In sweeping Arlington last weekend, freshman Gabby Stagner of Mobile (Faith Academy) was named Sun Belt Player of the Week, with teammate Jenna Hardy named Pitcher of the Week. Hardy picked up two wins in the series against Arlington, pitching 12 innings, striking out six and allowing no runs, three walks and eight hits. Stagner had two grand slams in the series.

Others who contributed to the Jags success at Arlington included Victoria Ortiz, another Mobile player who was a standout at Baker; Carolina Nichols, Stephanie Gonzalez, Belle Wolfenden, Mackenzie Brasher and Olivia Lackie.

Clark said she hopes the solid play continues against Nicholls and especially in the Sun belt series against Texas State.

“That’s a very good Texas State team coming in,” she said. “They always put a very good team on the field and they are very well-coached. They have good pitching, good hitting and some of the better players in the league, so we know we’ll have our work cut out for us.

“We have been playing really well as of late. We’ve got some kids who have started to pick it up at the plate, who we needed to start hitting and they are starting to do some positive things. We’ve got some other kids who are taking steps in the right direction but there is still more in the tank. I think that’s exciting too because we played really, really well this past weekend and we’ve still got some kids that it hasn’t kicked in for them yet, so I think as we go we’ll get it firing on all cylinders.”

Through the tough schedule and the ups and downs that came with it, Clark said she has been pleased with her team and likes what she has seen from it.

“They don’t quit,” she said. “I challenged them — we weren’t just playing good teams, we were playing good teams on the road. It’s been tough. You have a tough tournament, then you turn around and head right back out on the road and play another tough tournament. Our kids are involved in some tough (academic) majors. They challenge themselves academically, so they have a workload in the classroom, and then they are being challenged on the field. They didn’t quit. They could have packed it up and stopped playing … but they didn’t.”