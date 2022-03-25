South Alabama’s three-day, three-game Sun Belt Conference softball series at Georgia State was canceled following an incident Friday afternoon that took place at the hotel where the South Alabama team was staying.

According to a news report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s website, a man shot a woman and then fatally shot himself at the DoubleTree Hotel where the South Alabama team was staying. No one with the team nor anyone else at the hotel was injured during the shooting. The woman who was shot was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. According to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the two people involved in the shooting were related.

South Alabama issued a statement Friday concerning the incident:

“On Friday, March 25, 2022, there were shots fired at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta–Northlake, the same hotel where the University of South Alabama softball team was staying during a road trip to play Georgia State University.

Team members sheltered in place. No one from the University of South Alabama was injured or involved in the shooting.

Our Sun Belt Conference partner, Georgia State, is offering counseling services to our student athletes and coaching staff if needed. USA Athletic Director Dr. Joel Erdmann has reached out to the parents of players. Questions about the shooting should be directed to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.”

There are no plans to reschedule or make up the conference series at this time.

South Alabama is currently 12-14 on the year overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Jaguars’ next games are scheduled at Jaguar Field next weekend in a Sun Belt series against Coastal Carolina. The games are slated Friday through Sunday, April 1-3. Friday’s game begins at 6 p.m., with Saturday’s game set to start at 3 p.m. and Sunday’s game holding a noon start.