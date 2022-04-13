South Alabama fans planning to attend Saturday’s (April 16) annual spring football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium may want to arrive ahead of the 10 a.m. scheduled kickoff. Gates at the stadium will open at 9 a.m., and at that time, while waiting for kickoff for the game, South Alabama fans can pick up some authentic Jags’ apparel, uniforms, caps, helmets, helmet decals and many other items at the “Yard Sale” that will take place in the concession area on the home (press box) side of the stadium.

At that time and throughout the game items from several of the school’s sports teams will be on sale. Those who have ever wanted to purchase a South Alabama football helmet will have that opportunity on Saturday. Helmets, by far the most expensive items available at the sale, will be on sale for $150.

Uniforms will sell for $20, while other items of apparel will sell for $10. Some of the items for sale will come from last year’s teams, while still others will be available from several seasons in the past. South Alabama teams wear Adidas gear and some of that will be available. There will even be cleats and other footwear selling for $20. There will also be some Nike items for sale from the days when the Jag programs were outfitted by Nike.

Helmet decals from last season including the Hank Aaron tribute, USS Alabama Battleship, Mobile Skyline, SouthPaw and a navy Jag head will be packaged together for $20. The 9-11 decal alone will sell for $5, with t-shirts and headwear selling for $10 and traditional Jags and Jag head decals selling for $2 each.

The “Yard Sale” will be a cashless event.

Mark Hewes, assistant athletics director for equipment services, said fans often ask how they can purchase game-used items or other items from the various sports teams. Saturday offers that opportunity, he said.