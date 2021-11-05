In terms of Sun Belt Conference rivalries, the annual “Battle for the Belt” between South Alabama and Troy ranks among the best. Yet it has been a bit lopsided of late as Troy has won the past three meetings, including last year’s 29-0 victory at Hancock Whitney Stadium in the final game of the season. It marks the only time in South Alabama’s short football history the Jaguars have been shut out on their home field and only the second time ever.

Playing for the Belt — a pro wrestling-style belt the winning teams gets to keep until the following year when that winning team takes possession — is incentive enough, but both teams are looking to gain bowl eligibility and have some work to do to make that happen.

The teams meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the Troy campus. The Jags, under first-year head coach Kane Wommack, are 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Sun Belt games. They need one more win to gain bowl eligibility. Troy enters the game 4-4 overall and 2-2 in conference games, needing two wins for bowl eligibility.

Both teams have tough games down the stretch and this matchup is important to both teams. South Alabama follows up Saturday’s game at Troy with games at Appalachian State and at Tennessee before finishing the regular season at home against Coastal Carolina. Troy’s schedule finds it facing Louisiana and App State at home and traveling to Georgia State, all tough opponents.

But those games are down the road. Saturday’s game is for the Belt.

“Yeah, it’s ‘Belt’ week,” Wommack said. “I think you have to embrace rivalries. I’ve been a part of a lot of them at a lot of different places and this one is fun. When you have an in-state rivalry it’s always important, especially when you have bragging rights, and there’s recruiting on the line and the opportunity to build momentum for your program and also push some momentum off of another program that you have to compete against. I think it is an exciting deal. It’s fun for me because I’ve been a part of this rivalry before; we had a tremendous win in 2017, the last time I was a part of this rivalry, in taking the ‘Belt’ and bringing it back home to Mobile.”

The game is a showcase of sorts for former McGill-Toolen stars as linebacker Carlton Martial leads the Troy defense and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert leads the Jags’ offense. Martial, originally a walk-on at Troy, has 32 tackles in the past two games alone and 593 career stops. Tolbert is just 33 yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards for the year, the second straight year he will reach that mark. He has 967 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

“I think Carlton Martial is a phenomenal football player, the way he runs to the football he is very instinctive,” Womack said. “There are linebackers who are great athletes, but if you don’t have instincts at the linebacker position you’re never going to maximize your abilities. Carlton is not the biggest guy on the field, he’s not the fastest guy on the field. But he plays with tremendous instincts, he’s fast enough and he’s big enough, and that to me is the makings for a great linebacker.”

The key to the game may be the play of the defensive units. Both are ranked high nationally and especially in the conference. Check out the Trojans’ and Jags’ current standings in the Sun Belt in defensive categories:

Scoring defense (South 3, Troy 4), total defense (Troy 1, South 2), rushing defense (Troy 1, South 2), passing defense (South 2, Troy 4), interceptions (Troy 1, South 2), sacks (Troy 1, South 2), opponents’ first downs ( South 2, Troy 3), opponents’ third-down conversions (South 1, Troy 2), opponents’ fourth-down conversions (South 6, Troy 10), turnover margin (Troy 1, South 2) and red zone defense (South 1, Troy 10).

Troy leads the all-time series 6-3.