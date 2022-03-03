South Alabama’s women’s team was eliminated from the Sun Belt Conference basketball tournament in an 80-66 loss to Texas State Wednesday night at the Pensacola Bay Center. The first-round loss ends the Jaguars’ season with an 8-18 record and a 10-game losing streak. It marked the first time since 2013 the Jags have lost their first game in the conference tournament.

“To start the game off I think Texas State got off to a great start shooting the three, so I thought that took some of our momentum,” South Alabama head coach Terry Fowler said. “Our kids fought back and just played extremely hard. I think we gave ourselves every opportunity to be in the ball game late. One thing we did talk about is our free throw shooting, that kind of let us down with just 47 percent from the line.

“I love our kids. We had a rough year this year but tonight we really committed to fighting and playing some good ball against a really good basketball team. Texas State is definitely a team that is higher than the six seed in this league.”

The Bobcats held a slim 18-16 lead at the end of the first quarter but enhanced that advantage to 39-28 at the half. South Alabama, which never held a lead in the game, trimmed Texas State’s lead to 60-52 after three periods, but the Bobcats crushed any Jag comeback hopes in the final period, leading by as many as 14 points late in the quarter.

Da’Nasia Hood, a first-team All-Sun Belt C conference selection, led Texas State’s attack with a game-high 33 points, as well as 13 rebounds. Kennedy Taylor, a second-team All-Sun Belt pick, added 13 points and five rebounds, with Sierra Dickson providing nine points and three rebounds for the Bobcats, who are now 15-13 on the year.

Jaylin Powell led the way for the Jags, scoring 19 points, including a 5-of-6 showing from 3-point range. Her 19 points pushed her past the 1,000-point mark for her career. She also chipped in five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Dee Haymer added 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal, while Mahogany Vaught had 10 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal. Kiania Anderson had nine points, four rebounds and one steal.

“I would say the fight our kids showed,” Fowler said when asked what went right for the Jags. “We made some shots but it ultimately came down to making some stops on the defensive end of the floor and we weren’t able to do that. We wanted to play with more pace in the second half and I thought we played more in transition. Even in our half-court offense we played with more pace and I thought that gave us some opportunities to get in the paint. I thought we did a good job of scoring at the basket as well as being able to get some threes.”

Texas State now advances to Friday’s quarterfinals against No. 3 seeded Louisiana. Tipoff for the game is set for 5 p.m.